The first details of the vaccination summit leak out

+++ 1:42 p.m .: At the beginning of April, the doctor’s offices will only receive one million vaccine doses. This should be increased over the course of the month, from week to week. In the last week of April there is talk of more than three million vaccine doses.

+++ 1:38 p.m .: According to the proposed resolution, “mainly immobile patients” and “people with previous illnesses” should be vaccinated in the doctor’s offices. These should be “invited” by the respective doctors.

Health Minister Jens Spahn had this morning first details of the planning announced.

Corona vaccination summit – What should be decided

+++ 1.30 p.m .: Apparently, it is planned that Chancellor Merkel will appear in front of the press after the vaccination summit to present details of the results of the consultation.

Chancellor Merkel will meet with the prime ministers at the vaccination summit for advice on Friday. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

First report from Friday, March 19th, 2021, 1:20 p.m.: Berlin – On Friday (March 19th, 2021) the corona Vaccination summit. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states take part. In the run-up to the Vaccination Summit the draft resolution has already been leaked.

According to media reports, one million vaccination doses will be made available to general practitioners in Germany at the beginning of April 2021. The vaccines would have to be distributed to around 50,000 medical practices. This would initially only be sufficient for a few vaccination appointments per week in each practice.

Another central topic of the vaccination summit is to accelerate the vaccination campaign. The digital summit is scheduled for 4 p.m.

