On Monday, April 26th, the federal and state governments will come together for the corona vaccination summit. Innovations are required. Relaxations for vaccinated people are in the room. The news ticker.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also wants 16-year-olds to be vaccinated (see update from April 25th, 9:03 am).

The Ministry of Justice’s key issues paper for the vaccination summit was exposed (see update from April 24th, 8 p.m.).

Relief for vaccinated people is recommended with reference to the Basic Law.

This news ticker for the vaccination summit of the federal and state governments is updated regularly.

Update from April 25th, 9:03 am: The vaccination rate in Germany is slowly picking up speed. According to SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, one in five Germans is now vaccinated at least once. The vaccination rate in the Federal Republic could increase again considerably as soon as the current vaccination sequence is changed. At best from May. At least that is what Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) calls for.

“We have to resolve the rigid prioritization more quickly,” said Söder Picture on sunday. “After the vaccination dates that have already been agreed, all vaccines should be fully approved for everyone.” And that should happen as quickly as possible, “preferably in May”. Söder warned the Bams: “The vaccination bureaucracy is delaying the success of the vaccination”.

Merkel’s Corona vaccination summit on Monday: Söder also wants to have 16-year-olds vaccinated

In addition, Söder also wants to have schoolchildren aged 16 and over vaccinated “if the vaccine is sufficient”. “This is where the incidence is highest,” said Söder. The age group must be integrated into the vaccination campaign and “be treated like adults when vaccinated.”

The demand of the Bavarian Prime Minister reflects thereby the results of a survey of the opinion research institute Kantar for the Picture on sunday contrary. There, 75 percent of people in Germany spoke out in favor of an immediate cancellation of the vaccination sequence. 22 percent are against, the remaining three percent did not provide any information.

Before the vaccination summit on Monday, the calls for a clear timetable for the coming weeks and months will be louder. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) calls for “clarity and reliability”. “We need more vaccines and clear statements from the federal government, when we can count on what quantities of vaccines from which manufacturers,” Schwesig is quoted from the editorial network Germany (RND). She also considers the use of the Bundeswehr to be useful in vaccinating. At the summit, she will “speak out in favor of deploying more mobile Bundeswehr vaccination teams at the latest when we have more vaccine available,” said Schwesig.

Corona vaccination summit: details from explosive paper revealed in advance – easing for vaccinated people is indicated

Update from April 24th, 8 p.m .: For those who have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 and for those who have recovered, the Federal Government believes that there should be certain exceptions to the applicable contact and exit restrictions. This emerges from a key issues paper agreed within the government on Saturday (see update from April 24th, 3 p.m.), in preparation for the vaccination summit planned this Monday by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the heads of government of the federal states (see first report) was created.

In the paper, which is available to the German Press Agency, among other things, it says that immigration regulations and access to shops and certain services should be granted the same exceptions to people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered as if they were seven -Day incidence of over 100 apply to those tested negative for the coronavirus. However, no relief should be granted when entering from so-called virus variant areas.

“Depending on the development of the infection situation, the vaccination rate and the scientific knowledge about the risk of infection for vaccinated, convalescent and tested people, further exceptions to protective measures will have to be made in the future”, is recorded in the key issues paper. However, the obligation to wear a face-to-face mask or the distance requirement would continue to apply to vaccinated, convalescent and tested people for a longer period of time.

Corona vaccination summit: Controversial paper revealed in advance – easing for vaccinated people is indicated

Specifically, it is proposed that exceptions should be made in the area of ​​contact restrictions for those vaccinated with a vaccine approved in the EU and for those who have recovered, especially in community facilities such as old people’s and nursing homes. “Appropriate exceptions should also be made in the area of ​​exit restrictions.” However, according to the Federal Government, the exceptions to be made for vaccinated and convalescents do not give rise to a right to the opening of certain facilities – such as museums or swimming pools.

People who have recovered should be considered “who can prove a positive PCR test result at least 28 days ago”. This applies up to six months after the recovery has been established, since sufficient immune protection can be assumed for that time.

The paper should be discussed with the federal states and serve to prepare a statutory ordinance under the Infection Protection Act. Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) said that Handelsblatt: “If it is certain that a vaccination not only protects against illness, but can also prevent the further transmission of the virus, this must be taken into account in the measures.” This is not a privilege for vaccinated people, but a requirement of the constitution.

FDP boss Lindner adds before vaccination summit: “Finally expect groundbreaking resolutions”

Update from April 24th, 3 p.m .: “We have to get ahead of the wave,” demands FDP boss Christian Lindner at the digital NRW party congress in Cologne. The federal and state governments should take care of the booster vaccinations that are due in autumn.

“I am expecting groundbreaking resolutions from the vaccination summit on Monday,” he clarifies. The “vaccination boosters” would have to be procured in good time and the country would not run into the next scarcity. Resident doctors and company doctors should now also be fully included in the vaccination campaign, Lindner appeals, similar to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs (see first report).

“And now the federal government in Europe and in its own efforts has to put pressure on us to get vaccine doses that are not needed to Germany from abroad,” warns Lindner. Schleswig-Holstein has already received cans from Denmark: “That should make school.”

Vaccination summit: position paper revealed – there are signs of relief for those who have been vaccinated

ARD has already received the key issue paper from the Federal Ministry of Justice for the upcoming vaccination summit. It should be coordinated with the federal government. The debate about relief for vaccinated people is prominently represented in it. They are becoming more and more likely.

“According to the current findings of the Robert Koch Institute, it can be assumed that those who have been vaccinated and recovered have a lower risk of infecting other people than those who tested negative in an antigen test,” the ARD quotes from the paper, “consequently, everywhere is where already a negative antigen test is considered sufficient for a relief with regard to or an exception to protective measures, to provide the relief or the exception also for vaccinated and convalescent persons. “

Corona: no curfew for vaccinated people? “Abolition of no longer justified encroachments on fundamental rights”

This suggests that vaccinated people might even be better off than those who tested negative. At least in parts. Visits to swimming pools or museums are still not foreseeable.

Exceptions to curfews and contact restrictions are well considered. Travel should also be made easier for vaccinated people. The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that it is “not about the granting of special rights or privileges, but about the lifting of unjustified encroachments on fundamental rights.”

Before corona vaccination summit: Baden-Württemberg wants massive innovation – fire letter to Merkel and ministers

First report from April 24th, 1.55 p.m .: Stuttgart / Munich – "The companies are ready and can and want to get involved in the vaccination," writes the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs in a letter that the German press agency is present. Baden-Württemberg calls for significant changes to the vaccination campaign. They could significantly accelerate the race against the corona virus, the office insists.

Corona vaccination summit: Ministry of Social Affairs makes demands on Merkel and ministers – and refers to vaccination speed

The fire letter is addressed to the Federal Ministry of Health. He should reach Chancellor Merkel and her ministers before the upcoming vaccination summit on Monday (April 26th).

Because in the south-western state, when it comes to vaccination, a lot is going too slowly. The Ministry of Social Affairs is urging fast vaccine deliveries again. "Baden-Württemberg can vaccinate a million vaccine doses per week and asks for delivery," said office chief Uwe Lahl unequivocally.

Corona model test in Baden-Württemberg: The state wants to purify the vaccination delivery process

A model test that is due to start in the next few days makes this speed possible. After the general practitioners in Baden-Württemberg, company doctors are now also to vaccinate more and more. The prerequisite for this, however, is that they also receive a vaccine. Pharmaceutical wholesalers and pharmacies should deliver the vaccines directly to doctors, demands the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs.

So far, the vaccination centers in the federal states have been entrusted with the distribution. “That slows down the entire process and challenges the vaccination centers as logistics companies, which they are not,” criticized Lahl.

In addition to prioritizing vaccination and special rights for vaccinated people, logistics is already on the vaccine agenda. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) plans to revoke the vaccination sequence. STIKO boss Thomas Mertens is already clearly countering this plan. Baden-Württemberg now wants to give Angela Merkel clear goals.

Coronavirus: “Companies can make a special contribution” – Lahl insists on the vaccination role of company doctors

Because there are still more unanswered questions. How are the company doctors remunerated for the vaccination? Although the payment is fixed, it often leads to problems in everyday practice. The Federal Ministry of Health should clarify exactly how the occupational physicians are supposed to settle accounts, Lahl demands. Consultation with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians is necessary for this.

"In the next step," Lahl describes, "the companies can make their contribution, particularly in vaccinating the younger population, which is particularly contributing to the increasing number of infections."

