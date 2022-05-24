Home page World

Of: Stella Henrich

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has ordered further corona vaccines for 830 million euros. Klaus Reinhardt, head of the German Medical Association, sees this as a mistake. The minister is too hasty.

Munich – “It only makes sense if these vaccines have already been adapted to the new virus variant, i.e. are more effective than the previous ones. But we still don’t know exactly what to expect,” says the President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, now in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). And is responding to the question of whether he thinks an order for new vaccines in the amount of 830 million euros makes sense.

According to Lauterbach, a strategy of the federal government provides 830 million euros to procure a preparation announced by the manufacturer Moderna, which works in different variants at the same time. “We rely on a broad portfolio,” Lauterbach justifies this step – because in view of the uncertainty as to which virus variant will be dominant in autumn, “we have to be prepared for all eventualities,” the minister is quoted as saying in the Handelsblatt.

For President Klaus Reinhardt, it remains to be clarified whether further vaccinations would really bring an advantage. There are contradictory study results for the four vaccinations. “You have to take a close look at that and only then decide whether it is necessary to purchase a vaccine of the magnitude mentioned,” Reinhardt continued in the FAZ.

The head of the medical profession does not hold back with his criticism of the federal government. The traffic light’s corona policy is no better than that of the previous government. Within the coalition there are very different ideas about how to deal with Corona, which leads to a lurching course and confusion. In particular, Reinhardt criticizes the lack of consistent handling of this topic. Especially when you are dependent on people participating and their reasonable behavior during the pandemic, “the coherence of communication is very important.”

Klaus Reinhardt, President of the German Medical Association, criticizes Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach. © Georg J. Lopata/imago

Above all, the communication from Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) was “quite strange”. For example, when he suddenly reversed the decision to suspend the quarantine obligation on Markus Lanz’s ZDF talk show. “I have the impression that the minister sometimes makes very lonely decisions,” Reinhardt told the FAZ.

First corona pandemic: now cases of monkeypox are causing a stir

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach spoke at a press conference on how to proceed after the first cases of monkeypox appeared in Germany. According to the minister, containment measures are already being prepared. The minister and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommend a quarantine of at least 21 days. “We are reacting hard and fast and will not allow the reaction to be delayed,” Lauterbach continued. There should be possible ring vaccinations “around the contacts of the infected”. “We have ordered 40,000 doses, the vaccine has already been approved in the USA,” says Lauterbach, specifying the measures to contain monkeypox. dpa