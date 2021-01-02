The federal government and thus largely Jens Spahn have ordered too little corona vaccine. This criticism is currently being expressed more and more. A Leopoldina member finds sharp words.

Last week the vaccination campaign with the Corona vaccine of the manufacturer Biontech started.

of the manufacturer started. But the vaccines are initially in short supply – that solves massive criticism of the Vaccination strategy out.

out. Especially Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn currently has to take a lot.

Berlin – There is criticism Health Minister Jens Spahn. Vaccinations have been taking place in Germany since last week. It’s the greatest Vaccination campaignthat the Federal Republic has ever seen. But the Corona vaccine of the Mainz company Biontech in co-operation with Pfizer is tight at the beginning. This moves the vaccination strategy of the Minister of Health Jens Spahn in focus. Questions get louder. Will there be enough vaccine against that soon Coronavirus give? Also Biontech-Founder Ugur Sahin was puzzled about the EU vaccine order and said that mirror: “Apparently the impression prevailed: We’ll get enough, it won’t be that bad, and we have it under control.”

In the eye of the storm: Jens Spahn. He was recently quite thin-skinned against criticism. A member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina makes the federal government serious allegations. “I consider the current situation to be a gross failure of those responsible,” said the neurologist Frauke Zipp sharply opposite the newspaper world. “Recently there was still official commemoration of the dead, now apparently not every day on which human lives could be saved counts anymore. Now patience is required. “

Minister of Health @jensspahn (CDU) explains why Germany did not single-handedly order vaccines from the start. pic.twitter.com/HNrz0Tc3b7 – Report from Berlin (@ARD_BaB) December 30, 2020

Corona vaccination strategy: there is criticism of Federal Health Minister Spahn – also from Leopoldina

“Why don’t you have a lot more in summer vaccine ordered at risk? “, added Zipp. Biontech According to their knowledge, offered significantly more vaccine doses in late summer. The neurologist also stated that there would be enough in Germany Corona vaccine Vaccination possible within two or three months.

But the Criticism of Jens Spahn comes not only from medical circles, but also from several political groups. The FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing referred to countries like Israel. You can see from them that it is possible to vaccinate quickly. “The criticism of the Vaccine procurement is to be taken very seriously. ”The federal government must therefore explain very well why the vaccination of the population is so slow.

Why is vaccination starting so slowly in Germany and the EU? Did the EU fail to order vaccines? Not everything went well, but the alternatives were worse. A thread 👇 – Stefan Leifert (@StefanLeifert) January 2, 2021

Criticism of Jens Spahn: The Left calls for a government declaration and a plan to increase vaccination capacity

The fingers point Jens Spahn, who, as Federal Minister of Health, is decisive for the Corona vaccination strategy responsible for. So expressed himself Left boss Bernd Riexinger “I’m a little surprised how little Vaccination doses the EU has ordered. “It is now necessary to quickly obtain licenses for the post-production of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine to forgive. That is Spahn’s responsibility. Also Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expressed itself critically and said that one had bought wrongly. Across from t-online referred SPD parliamentary group vice Dirk Wiese also towards Jens Spahn: “As the responsible minister, he must finally do his job and get the obvious problems under control immediately.”

The party The left now wants that Spahn declared in the Bundestag. “It has to be worked out why vaccine is too scarce and where it was sloppy, “said the parliamentary group manager Jan Korte. The health minister must also explain how that Vaccination capacities could be increased quickly.

(3/3) From BioNTech and Moderna alone, Germany has secured over 130 million cans for 2021. In addition, as of today, approvals for the vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen and CureVac are likely in the course of the first quarter of 2021. – BMG (@BMG_Bund) January 1, 2021

SPD calls for pharmaceutical summit: parliamentary group manager with harsh words – “a show event”

The SPD parliamentary group meanwhile demands one Pharma summit on vaccine production. There Spahn had to clarify “which production facilities exist and can be made usable at short notice,” said the parliamentary leader of the SPD parliamentary group Carsten Schneider. “The Federal Minister of Health now has to end the chaos surrounding the delivery and distribution of the vaccine quickly.” The question even arises as to whether the start of vaccinations in Germany was “a show event”.

The real test for Health Minister Jens Spahn, she seems to have caught up with him now. He retweeted on his Twitter profile on January 2nd Twitter thread of the ZDF correspondent in Brussels. In it, the journalist addresses, among other things, whether the EU too little vaccine ordered. In one of the Spahn shared tweets he writes: “No, rather too many. The EU has secured 2 billion cans for 450 million EU citizens from 6 manufacturers. Since it was not clear when the contract was signed in summer 2020 which vaccines would be ready for the market first, the EU overordered. ”However, he also states that the EU has more Corona vaccine at Biontech could have ordered and explained: “Since it was not clear at the time of the contract whether Biontech would be quick and successful, the EU ordered 200 million cans. Less than other manufacturers, there Biontech expensive (12 EUR / dose) and complicated (-70 ° cooling). “

On January 5th the Corona summit by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country heads to deal with the Corona crisis. According to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute, around 165,000 people in Germany had been vaccinated against the corona virus by New Year. (aka)

List of rubric lists: © Michael Sohn