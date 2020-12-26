E.The day before the start of the corona vaccination in Germany, the vaccine arrives in the individual federal states on Saturday. The federal government has tens of thousands of Biontech cans delivered to a total of 27 locations. From there, they will be distributed to vaccination centers and mobile teams, which will then administer the first vaccinations on Sunday. First, people over the age of 80, as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk, should be immunized.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn will inform about the vaccination campaign on Saturday at a press conference in Berlin. He has already prepared the population for possible teething problems: “It will jerk at the beginning.” In Düsseldorf, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet and NRW Health Minister Karl Josef Laumann (both CDU) want to speak out after the arrival of the first vaccine in the state.

According to a YouGov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency, around two thirds of Germans want to be vaccinated. 32 percent of those surveyed said they wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Another 33 percent are also determined to do so, but still want to wait and see possible consequences of the vaccination for others. 19 percent have decided against a vaccination, 16 percent are still undecided.

City Day warns against too high expectations

By the end of March, 11 to 12 million vaccine doses should be available. Since the preparation has to be administered twice, this amount would be sufficient for approximately 5.5 to 6 million people. Spahn assumes that he will be able to make a “vaccination offer” to all citizens in Germany by the summer – provided that further preparations are approved. In addition to the vaccine from Biontech and its American partner Pfizer, the drug from the American company Moderna is currently playing a role, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to decide on its approval by January 6th.

The German Association of Cities dampened expectations of the vaccination start. “A start has been made, but the ghost with the dangerous coronavirus is not over yet,” said City Council President Burkhard Jung (SPD) to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday). The infection situation is currently still worrying and the time for mass vaccinations has not yet come. “There is initially far too little vaccine for this,” said Jung, who is also mayor of Leipzig.

Lindner calls for “acceptance and information campaign”

The FDP chairman Christian Lindner sees Germany “not sufficiently prepared for vaccination”. The FDP would have wished for a clear legal basis for this, because such important questions of life and death should be resolved on a broad basis, Lindner told the German Press Agency in Berlin. “When it comes to the question of logistics, we should use the established medical area beyond the vaccination centers as soon as possible, so that we can make rapid progress with vaccination,” warned the FDP boss.

The most important prerequisite is of course that Germany receive a sufficient number of vaccine doses. Spahn made commitments here. There is still a lot to be done here so that this can be practically guaranteed. “When it comes to supply and logistics, the goal must be to be able to vaccinate a sufficiently large part of the population that wants it for themselves as quickly as possible. This is also a key to the further normalization of life. “

Lindner also advocated an “acceptance and information campaign” so that people could decide on the basis of scientific information whether or not they wanted to be vaccinated voluntarily. “In any case, I’ll get vaccinated as soon as it’s my turn.” The FDP boss also called for an improved Corona warning app.

The number of new corona infections also remains high over Christmas. The Robert Koch Institute reported 14,455 new infections and 240 other deaths on Boxing Day. The numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expects a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays. Last Friday, with 33,777 new infections, a high was recorded, but this included 3,500 late reports. The high of 952 deaths was reached on December 16.