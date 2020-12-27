GExactly eleven months after the first corona infection became known in Germany, vaccinations began in all federal states. First, people over the age of 80, as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk, are immunized. For this purpose, mobile vaccination teams in particular will be on the road. Most of the more than 400 vaccination centers will not be operational until the next few days.

In a senior citizen center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the first residents and employees were vaccinated on Saturday. Reason: The Harz district didn’t want to wait until Sunday. The 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla was vaccinated, as were around 40 of the 59 residents. Ten of the around 40 employees wanted to be vaccinated.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) was surprised by the early vaccination start in the Harz district. Spahn’s spokesman said the “Bild am Sonntag” that the minister is happy with Edith Kwoizalla and wishes her all the best. The spokesman nevertheless emphasized: “However, we had agreed with all partner countries of the EU and with the 16 federal states to deliver to everyone on Saturday and to start the vaccinations together from Sunday.”

In several federal states, the prime ministers also want to be present at the start of the vaccination. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder warned of the negative consequences of delivery bottlenecks. “Endless waiting also reduces the willingness of the population to be vaccinated,” said the CSU boss in Munich. Unfortunately, not enough vaccine is available yet.

The federal government advocates that as many people as possible get vaccinated – also to protect others. According to experts, a vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent is necessary to get the pandemic under control. According to a YouGov survey, 65 percent of Germans intend to get vaccinated.

The first corona infection in Germany became known on January 27, 2020. Since then, more than 1.6 million infections have been registered. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 29,422 infected people in Germany had died by Saturday.

WORLD summarizes the most important questions and answers at the start of the vaccination together:

How many citizens in Germany could get a vaccination right away?

1.3 million. According to Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, Biontech wants to deliver that many cans this year. That would be enough for about the same number of people, since the necessary second vaccination would not be due until late January. By the end of March, Spahn recently announced eleven to twelve million cans. Since the preparation has to be administered twice, this amount would be sufficient for approximately 5.5 to six million people.

How does it look in the coming year?

Spahn assumes that he will be able to make a “vaccination offer” to all citizens in Germany by the summer – provided that further preparations are approved. In addition to the Biontech vaccine, the drug from the US biotech company Moderna also plays a role, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to decide on approval by January 6th. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 136.3 million doses are safe for both vaccines, almost all of which could be delivered in 2021. With two necessary doses each, 68.2 million citizens could be vaccinated – out of 83 million inhabitants in Germany.

Do so many even want to be vaccinated?

Probably not. According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the dpa news agency, around two thirds of Germans are currently planning to do so. Specifically, 32 percent of those questioned said they wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Another 33 percent are also determined to do so, but first want to wait and see possible consequences of the vaccination for others. 19 percent have decided against a vaccination, 16 percent are still undecided.

Where are the vaccinations carried out?

The first thing to do in many federal states is to start the mobile teams that go to hospitals, old people’s and nursing homes. The regional vaccination centers are also ready to go in many places and in many places will probably start operations at the beginning of January at the latest. The up to 442 centers nationwide – set up and operated by the federal states – will certainly not be working at full capacity at first.

Can you also get vaccinated from your family doctor?

Maybe in a few months. After the planned start in the regional vaccination centers, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) is assuming “that the practices will probably vaccinate in the summer,” said KBV boss Andreas Gassen. The family doctors are prepared to “quickly vaccinate a large group of patients”.

Who is first

This is regulated by the vaccination ordinance. Prioritization is necessary because initially not enough vaccine doses will be available for everyone. Initially, older people over 80 as well as residents and staff in nursing homes are to be involved, as well as health workers with a very high risk of infection, for example in intensive care units and emergency rooms.

How do you get a vaccination?

This is usually only possible by appointment. For the whole of Germany, however, no final statement can be made on the procedure. The federal states regulate the processes themselves. There is a uniform nationwide telephone number 116117, but some states have their own hotline. Country-specific websites and apps provide information. Some state governments write to their citizens directly, while in others it is still unclear how they will potentially notify people about vaccination options.

What is actually in the Biontech vaccination doses?

This is a so-called mRNA vaccine. This species has now been approved for humans for the first time. In contrast to conventional vaccines, the agent does not contain any weakened or killed viruses, but only instructions for a component of the Covid-19 pathogen. These instructions are inoculated into the body in the form of a so-called mRNA molecule, where the human cells then produce a protein of the virus themselves. This stimulates the human immune system to produce antibodies. In the event of later contact with the coronavirus, the immune system recognizes the protein and can quickly fight the pathogen in a targeted manner.

Some say the mRNA vaccine changes genes – is that true?

This is wrong. The mRNA molecule is completely broken down by the body cells. The vaccination is not able to intervene in the human genome. “Integration of RNA into DNA is not possible due to the different chemical structure, among other things,” says the Paul Ehrlich Institute. The Federal Ministry of Health also has no indication that mRNA may be transcribed into DNA.

How good is the vaccination protection?

In the previous tests, the Biontech preparation protected 95 percent against Covid 19 disease. Whether this effectiveness can also be achieved with massive use in a higher number of older people or people with previous illnesses will only be revealed in a few months.

Can you still infect others after a vaccination?

This is still unclear. Biontech expects more detailed information on this by February at the latest.

How long does the vaccination work?

That too cannot be answered yet. Studies are currently ongoing. The first clues are provided by a US study, which has not yet been finally assessed, of people who were naturally infected with Sars-CoV-2: According to this, the defense mechanisms of their immune system were still detectable months later. With a vaccination, the immune response is generally more efficient, says Carsten Watzl, immunologist at the Leibniz Institute for Labor Research at the Technical University of Dortmund.

What side effects are to be expected?

Fatigue, headache, pain at the injection site – these are common side effects of vaccinations that you have to be prepared for. According to the findings of a study on the Biontech preparation published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”, chills, diarrhea or muscle and limb pain can also occur, and sometimes also fever. These were generally weak to moderate and subsided after a short time. Experts do not consider them pleasant, but neither see any cause for greater concern.

How are any side effects monitored?

The tolerance of the vaccine will continue to be checked after approval. For this, the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute relies on reports from manufacturers, doctors, but also from patients. This can be done, for example, via the platform “Nebenhaben.bund.de” or an app. Via the app, vaccinated people are asked about health complaints at certain intervals after each vaccination – or whether a corona infection still occurred after the injection.

Do allergy sufferers have to worry?

Not too much, says the President of the Medical Association of German Allergologists, Ludger Klimek. Allergic reactions to vaccines are not uncommon and very rare. “Very few people will probably have to be excluded from vaccination because of the allergy risk,” says the medical professor. No patients with severe allergies were included in the Biontech registration study.

Who is liable in the event of damage?

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, different legal bases come into consideration depending on the case. A liability of the pharmaceutical company could result from the drug law or product liability law. “In addition, the general liability regulations in the civil code apply,” said a ministry spokesman shortly before Christmas.

Does the vaccination work against new virus variants?

Probably yes. According to experts, the body’s immune response is directed against several characteristics of the virus, so individual mutations should not have a dramatic effect. Biontech boss Ugur Sahin is confident: “We have already tested the vaccine against around 20 other virus variants with other mutations. The immune response produced by our vaccine has always inactivated all forms of the virus. ”More information, for example about the mutation in the UK, will provide more insight.

Do people have to pay for vaccination?

No. It should be free for everyone. The federal government bears the costs for the vaccines. Health Minister Spahn expects a total of up to six billion euros for the entire vaccination campaign.

Will there be compulsory vaccination?

No. The federal government has repeatedly ruled out a general vaccination requirement. Only the future will tell whether shops or restaurants, for example, will deny entry without proof of immunity or how they can control this. Legal experts recently saw the possibility of denying access to unvaccinated people through the domiciliary rights of private owners.