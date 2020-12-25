Last Monday, the European Union conditionally approved the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer. The first people in Germany could be vaccinated from next Sunday.

The vaccine of Biontech / Pfizer was already in Great Britain and the United States authorized.

Update from December 25th, 9.42 a.m .: The path is finally free – from Sunday, December 27th, you can enter Germany the first people to be vaccinated. In the vaccine high hopes are set in the fight against pandemics. An expert from Kiel now warns against taking a quick breath. The start of the vaccination becomes “the epidemic not affect for the time being“, Says the infection medicine specialist Prof. Helmut Fickenscher dpa. “This is because we just have too many people to vaccinate and for a long time not enough vaccine available ”, says the scientist from the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein.

A cheap one Corona development in 2021 According to Fickenscher, it depends on whether the population is largely vaccinated – be it now 60 or 80 percent – is completed before the coming winter. In front Easter The virologist does not expect any significant relaxation of the Corona requirements. Perhaps some industries could reopen beforehand. But he only expects a relevant relaxation in everyday life when it is significantly warmer. He therefore wishes that spring would start warm and early.

According to a new YouGov poll want to get around two-thirds get treated with the vaccine. 32 percent of the respondents said they wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Further 33 percent are also determined to do so, but still want possible ones first Consequences of vaccination to wait for others.

Corona in Germany: Control laboratory releases tested batches of the vaccine

Update from December 23, 1:26 p.m .: As the Paul Ehrlich Institute just announced on Twitter, there were several Batches of vaccines randomly tested and Approved. The Institute already has the experimental testing of the batches by its own account time started, for which the manufacturer also carried out batch tests. The Paul Ehrlich Institute belongs to the European Official Medicines Control Laboratory (OMCL), which can carry out the experimental testing of vaccines in Europe.

As the European official control laboratory, the Paul Ehrlich Institute has 3 batches of the # COVID19Vaccine #Comirnaty EU batch release certificates issued & batch release granted for DE. The 3 batches contain approximately 4.1 million vaccine doses. https://t.co/CAlfm3i4vB pic.twitter.com/1KvZj4ba1b – Paul Ehrlich Institute (@PEI_Germany) December 23, 2020

In addition, North Rhine-Westphalia has health ministers Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) announced that he is with a immunization the Nursing homes against that Coronavirus expected by the end of February. “Then that would be Covid front Gained very, very much, ”said Laumann on Wednesday in Düsseldorf. “I’m sure that in deaths are declining significantly. “

First report from December 23rd, 12.40 p.m .: Berlin – It’s finally here. Last Monday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer authorized. In Germany, the individual batches of vaccination must be from Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) are randomly checked and approved. As soon as this the Verification can withstand starting from the coming Sunday, December 27th, will be vaccinated in Germany.

Vaccinations in Germany: When and who will be vaccinated first?

According to the conditional Vaccine approval in the European Union should on December 27th the first people the Corona vaccine receive. The information from Jens Spahn according to more than 1.3 million vaccine doses will be distributed to the federal states. Then in the January every week at least 670,000 cans will be delivered, said Spahn on Twitter. Overall, Germany has so far more than 300 million cans secured.

On December 27th It starts in D: The first people in need of care are vaccinated. By the end of this year, over 1.3 million vaccine doses will be delivered to the federal states and distributed by them to the vaccination teams. At least another 670,000 cans are shipped every week in January.# Vaccinate – Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) December 21, 2020

As soon as the corona–vaccine* has arrived in Germany, the Vaccinations according to the federal government Vaccination strategy start. So basically have all people a claim to the vaccination*, the one residence in Germany or in German care facilities workbut don’t live here. Since the vaccine will initially only be available to a limited extent Vaccination sequence set. Until when all people can be vaccinated, has not yet been finally clarified. This depends primarily on which other vaccines are approved and whether there are sufficient ones Contingents the Vaccines gives. Minister of Health Jens Spahn Although stated that the goal was to give everyone a Vaccination offer to do, but it will probably take until next summer before anyone can be vaccinated who wants to. Until then, should after this sequence to be vaccinated:

Group 1: People over 80 years of age, very old people and people in need of care, medical specialists, especially in intensive care units, emergency rooms, emergency services, as well as in outpatient care. This group includes approximately 8.6 million people.

People over 80 years of age, very old people and people in need of care, medical specialists, especially in intensive care units, emergency rooms, emergency services, as well as in outpatient care. This group includes approximately 8.6 million people. Group 2 : People over 70, people with dementia, people with trisomy 21, transplant patients, contact persons for people in need of care, residents of accommodation for the homeless or asylum seekers.

: People over 70, people with dementia, people with trisomy 21, transplant patients, contact persons for people in need of care, residents of accommodation for the homeless or asylum seekers. Group 3: People over 60 years of age, overweight people, people with serious or chronic illnesses, employees “in particularly relevant positions in government institutions”, educators, employees in retail.

Where can I get the vaccine and how much does it cost?

Preparations for the start of the Corona vaccinations in full swing. In each district there should first be a Vaccination center* to be set up. At a later, unspecified point in time, the vaccination also in Doctor’s offices to be possible. For the people, who do not leave their place of residence or only to a limited extent can become mobile vaccination teams are used. The costs for construction, organization and operating costs are shared countries with the statutory and private health insurances. The Federation takes over Cost of the vaccine.

What are the side effects of the vaccine?

At Pfizer and Moderna have so far about two percent of people vaccinated severe side effects developed such as high fever of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius. About half of those vaccinated against it local or systemic, non-serious side effects such as chills, headache, weakness or pain at the injection site. Information on side effects and intolerance to the vaccine should be provided in a dated Paul Ehrlich Institute developed app can be recorded transparently. The duration of the vaccine’s effect is meanwhile nothing known yet.

How effective is the Biontech and Pfizer vaccine?

With the vaccine “Comirnaty“From Biontech, vaccinated people have a relative reduction in Risk of infection around 95% compared to people who have not been vaccinated. The name of the vaccine “Comirnaty” is made up of Covid-19, mRNA (the name of the messenger molecule), Community (English for community) and Immunity (English for immunity). Although the vaccine of the European Commission approved, but this approval is on conditions knotted. Biontech and Pfizer are obliged to provide data on the long-term effects even after the start of regular vaccination EMA to submit. On January 6th the EMA then about approval of the vaccine by Moderna to advise. This vaccine has already been approved in several countries, including the USA. (phf) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

