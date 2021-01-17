The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi organized a campaign to vaccinate all those who wish from places of worship for non-Muslims in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the campaign “Let your choice be vaccination”, within the framework of the precautionary measures taken by the state to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic, in a manner that guarantees the health and safety of all members of society from Citizens and residents.

The department explained that the campaign comes with the participation of the health sector in the emirate, and in coordination with clerics and places of worship for licensed non-Muslims in the emirate, in line with the great efforts of the state to reach the stage of recovery, by providing the vaccine for all members of society free of charge, which confirms the concerted efforts of all parties, And advance planning, and flexible dealing with developments in the crisis, to determine the path of returning life to normal.

The department stated that the cooperation and continuous response by communities and places of worship in participating in these campaigns prove that vaccines represent an effective way to protect societies and eradicate infectious diseases, and vaccines have contributed to the elimination of many epidemics, and from this standpoint we call on communities to participate and join together to ensure a return to A normal lifestyle, as the vaccine is the shortest and safest way to protect community members.

In the context, the department confirmed that it had launched the campaign with the Catholic Church “St. Joseph” early last week, and the number of vaccinators reached more than 10 thousand participants at the headquarters of the house of worship, in a step that strengthens the role of religious bodies and headquarters in support of the national campaign, and access to Full recovery from the epidemic.

The main cleric of the Hindu temple, who is considered the international spokesman for the temple, participated in the campaign, to be one of the first Hindu clerics to take the vaccine, and he praised the great role that the UAE has played in confronting the pandemic, through an integrated system that draws a roadmap for full recovery, thus stimulating members of his community For effective participation, and taking the vaccine through health centers spread across the emirate. For his part, the cleric and pastor of the Coptic Church in Abu Dhabi, Reverend Bishoy Fakhri, expressed “the church’s gratitude to the Community Development Department for its endeavor and effort in spreading and achieving social peace and community safety by providing this vaccine free of charge, and for all, in order to ensure the health of everyone who lives on state land The dear UAE, and in order to ensure the return of normal life to us all as quickly as possible, and the leaders, officials and first lines of defense gave us a good example by taking this vaccine first, and they are the most important groups of society, sending a message of safety and peace to everyone’s hearts.

The department indicated that the campaign is continuing in the second phase of the Coptic Church and the Evangelical Church in the Mushrif area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the presence of church leaders and places of worship, as they receive the first dose, and motivate their parishes and communities through encouraging messages to take the vaccine, which reflects the spirit of unity, cohesion and full confidence in the efforts made It is provided by the state through the concerted efforts of all parties, advance planning, and flexible dealing with developments in the crisis, which greatly contributed to determining the path of returning life to normal.

