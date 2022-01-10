Home page politics

From: Astrid Theil

divide

Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery. © Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters / Pool / dpa

The current debate about a general corona vaccination requirement is exacerbated and delayed. Meanwhile, another vaccination debate is already looming.

Update from January 10th, 10 a.m .: In the debate about the general compulsory corona vaccination, the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is growing. The Greens are pushing the SPD politician to plan B. “In view of the sharp increase in new infections in the Omikron wave and the impending risk of massive staff losses in the critical infrastructure area, I consider it very sensible and feasible to implement the facility-related vaccination requirement at short notice to expand other areas such as the police, fire brigade and the penal system, ”said the Green health politician Janosch Dahmen Daily mirror on Monday.

The facility-related vaccination requirement serves to protect other people, “especially where they may not be able to protect themselves adequately,” continued Dahmen. “Beyond the health system, this is particularly true where the state bears responsibility for other people and where distance and masks are not always possible.”

Scholz threatens vaccination debacle: is the Italy regulation coming?

First report from January 9th, 11.30 a.m .:

Berlin – The Omikron wave has reached Germany and is fueling the debate about a general vaccination requirement. In January, the introduction of the Corona * vaccination requirement will be debated for the first time in the Bundestag. A free vote – i.e. without the usual parliamentary group stipulation – should vote on a mandatory vaccination. Instead of a draft law by the traffic light government, the topic is to be dealt with by means of so-called group motions by members of parliament.

One thing is already certain: the goal stated by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of introducing a general vaccination requirement by March at the latest cannot be met. The reason: the schedule of the Bundestag and Bundesrat and complex legal issues make implementation this early impossible. Scholz had said on ZDF at the end of November that a general vaccination should apply from the beginning of February or the beginning of March. However, the first comprehensive orientation debate on the subject will probably only take place in the Bundestag on January 26th and 27th.

Debate about compulsory corona vaccination: schedule shifts – statement by Scholz unrealistic

Because of Carnival, only one week of meetings is scheduled in February. Therefore, a decision will probably be made in the week from March 14th at the earliest. He found out Daily mirror from coalition circles. Since the Federal Council must also give its approval if it is passed and will not meet again until April 8, the project can only then be finally implemented according to the current schedule.

The consequence: compulsory vaccination can hardly come into force before the beginning of May without special meetings. If a vaccination register is also required for compulsory vaccination, the introduction could be delayed even further. The creation of a register with data on all vaccinated persons would take additional time. According to information from Daily mirror then come into force in June.

Compulsory vaccination: Union accuses government of delaying debate because of FDP concerns

Politicians of the SPD and the Greens have also dampened expectations of a swift decision by the Bundestag on a general vaccination requirement. SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese said Daily mirrorthat the deliberations in the Bundestag should end in the first quarter, which is a demanding schedule. He emphasized that the compulsory vaccination is not a short-term but rather a “precaution for the coming autumn and winter”. The parliamentary group leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Britta Haßelmann, emphasized to the newspapers Funke media groupthat the question of compulsory vaccination is “so relevant and extensive” that it needs “sound and careful advice”.

The Union has already accused the Ampel coalition * of delaying the whole project because of the concerns expressed in parts of the FDP about mandatory vaccinations *. Union parliamentary group manager Thorsten Frei called on Chancellor Scholz (SPD) to act faster on the issue. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) also calls for a faster procedure. “The Bundestag should decide quickly whether a vaccination should be introduced. And if so, for whom, ”said Buschmann Picture on sunday.

Federal Minister of Justice Buschmann: Compulsory vaccination does not fail because of legal objections

In the event of the MP’s approval, he announced that the law would be implemented quickly. Buschmann does not assume that the compulsory vaccination could fail due to legal objections: “More and more lawyers say that you can justify a compulsory vaccination if it helps to prevent an impending collapse of the health system, and also other protective measures that go deep into the freedom to intervene, to be able to be eliminated “. For reasons of time, he refuses to create a vaccination register for mandatory vaccination. According to Buschmann, violations should be punished with fines and compliance with regulations such as the 3G obligation in local public transport should be checked.

“However, everyone must still have the chance to be vaccinated,” stressed Buschmann. “I therefore expect a few months between the entry into force of the law and the application of mandatory vaccination for citizens.” Buschmann himself has not yet clearly positioned himself whether he is for or against mandatory vaccination. According to a survey by the polling institute Insa, 60 percent are in favor of a general vaccination requirement. 32 percent are against this and 7 percent do not answer. The question of a general vaccination requirement was raised at the federal-state meeting on Friday (January 7th). “All 16 heads of government of the federal states have declared that they are in favor of a general compulsory vaccination,” said Chancellor Scholz afterwards.

New debate is looming: Will age-related compulsory vaccinations come?

While the debate about compulsory vaccination is dragging on, another vaccination debate is already looming. FDP health politician Andrew Ullmann had recently proposed to introduce age-dependent compulsory vaccinations. In his opinion, the yardstick for further action should not be the number of infections, but the number of illnesses. Should the number of illnesses increase despite the measures adopted, an age-related vaccination requirement could provide a remedy. Compared to the Augsburger Allgemeine he said compulsory vaccination for those aged 50 and over could be considered.

Doctor and CSU health politician Stephan Pilsinger had already proposed in December that vaccinations should be mandatory for people aged 50 and over. An age-related vaccination requirement was already decided on Wednesday by the Italian government for locals and foreigners residing in Italy over 50 years of age. Here, too, the crucial idea was to reach the age groups that have a higher risk of hospitalization and to relieve the clinics with their vaccination. Age-related compulsory vaccination has also been introduced in Greece. It applies to all people aged 60 and over. (dpa / at) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA