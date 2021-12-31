Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Bärbel Bas next to Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag. © Chris Emil Janssen / Imago Images

The general compulsory vaccination could come in 2022. Nothing has been decided yet, the timing is still unclear. Bundestag President Bas does not want to rush anything.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz had not yet been officially elected Chancellor when the SPD politician rushed ahead. On November 30th, the winner of the Bundestag election spoke out quite aggressively in favor of a general compulsory vaccination, a little later the Bundestag and Bundesrat passed the “Law to Strengthen Vaccination Prevention against Covid-19” and thus the so-called sectoral, i.e. job-related compulsory vaccination in care facilities, for example. What the general obligation to vaccinate means will remain an open question in the new year.

President of the Bundestag Bas against the rapid introduction of mandatory vaccinations

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) has now expressed herself more defensively on the general compulsory vaccination than party colleague Scholz. You shouldn’t “break anything over the knee”, she said New Osnabrück Newspaper. A pace-fixed punching through, for example through a Bundestag resolution in January, she thinks is “premature”. Parliament had to deal thoroughly with the complex and controversial issue.

“After all, it is also about the physical integrity of the people, and many see this threatened,” warned Bas. “It has to be taken seriously.” Should there be a decision on compulsory vaccination only in March instead of February, then from their point of view this would be “completely okay”. FDP parliamentary group vice Stephan Thomae also pleaded in the interview Merkur.de* for not rushing anything. “You should take your time to have this delicate discussion. You have to reach people, otherwise you trigger uncertainty, loss of trust and protests. “

Corona: Scholz advertises vaccination in a New Year’s speech

Scholz repeatedly targeted the first few months of the year. After consultations with the federal and state governments at the end of November, the native of Hamburg said: “My suggestion is that the point in time by which everyone has been vaccinated is not too far off, so my suggestion: at the beginning of February or at the beginning of March . “In the meantime, the Chancellor no longer speaks of a targeted date – probably also because legal aspects still have to be clarified.

In his pre-recorded New Year’s address, he now called for more solidarity during the pandemic. It is also about vaccination. Scholz urged everyone who had not been vaccinated to get the vaccination as soon as possible. “Now it depends on speed. We have to be faster than the virus. ”His request was:“ Make an appointment with a vaccination center, with a doctor in the next few days, ”said the Chancellor. “Please don’t postpone it to ‘soon’.” Anyone who has been vaccinated should get a boost as soon as possible. Scholz reiterated the goal of achieving another 30 million more vaccinations in Germany by the end of January so that “we can finally defeat Corona in the new year”. (as)