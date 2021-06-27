OfMarcus Gable shut down

Anyone who does not get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be shown outside the door. So a clinic in Houston decided and got it right.

Munich – There is a big dilemma in the current phase of the corona pandemic: While many people are counting the days until they finally get the vaccine against Covid-19 diseases, others refuse to be protected from the syringe. In Germany, for example, there have long been debates as to whether the herd immunity sought can be achieved at all.

This should soon be followed by a discussion about the disadvantages in public life with which vaccination refusals would have to come to terms in the future. Or whether a vaccination should even be imposed for certain population groups. An immensely hot topic, no question about it.

With those who are reluctant, however, the question of what it is worth to them to avoid the vaccine would resonate. Maybe even the loss of a job?

Clinic dismisses immunization refusers: 153 employees lose their jobs after suspension

In the USA this was the ultimate consequence for 153 clinic employees. Because the Houston Methodist Hospital had already obliged all employees in April to be vaccinated by June 7th at the latest. This is reported by several media. On the day after the deadline, 178 of them were suspended for two weeks without pay because they had disregarded the regulation.

Many of those affected did not want to accept that. 117 employees took legal action against this step by their employer. So far, so understandable. However, they complained, for example, on the grounds that their situation could be compared with that of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps during World War II who were misused for medical experiments.

The responsible federal judge rejected this justification as “reprehensible”. The lawsuit was cashed on the grounds that the employees were free to look for another employer. The preparations against Covid-19 are not experimental and dangerous.

As a result of the judge’s verdict, a number of the employees had resigned, some were fired, such as a spokesman for the news agency’s hospital society AP said. The group of those unwilling to vaccinate has already moved on to an appeal court. One of the main plaintiffs is hoping for legal success in the second attempt in order to cause a rethink. So that “they make laws that protect employees from having to go through that in every other place in the country.”

Clinic dismisses vaccination refusals: Nazi settlement is rejected as “reprehensible” by the court

The 39-year-old has doubts about the safety of the vaccines. Even without vaccination, she has already found a new job – with a temporary employment agency. Some of their colleagues say they reject the vaccine for religious reasons, while others pointed to previous illnesses that would make administration of the preparations inadvisable.

The clinic in the Texan metropolis registers the pronounced vaccination requirement as a success. After all, according to the operator, almost 25,000 of the more than 26,000 employees at the facility had themselves vaccinated. However, the much smaller group made the headlines. This could now set a precedent, because clinics in other US states followed the example of the Houston Methodist Hospital – and could now also face lawsuits from parts of the workforce. (mg)