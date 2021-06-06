ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The vaccination campaign in Germany is progressing. The next important step will follow on Monday: canceling the prioritization. Doctors expect a high demand for appointments.

Berlin – Slightly more than 20 percent of people in Germany have now received full vaccination against the corona virus. 45.4 percent of the total population were vaccinated at least once. From Monday (June 7th) the prioritization of the corona vaccinations will no longer apply. This is expected to further accelerate the vaccination campaign in Germany.

Corona vaccination: Prioritization waived on Monday – vaccine still scarce

So far, the corona vaccinations in Germany were basically reserved for people in older age groups, certain occupational groups and with health impairments. After some federal states have already lifted the prioritization, it will no longer apply nationwide from Monday. All guarantors from the age of twelve can then try to arrange an appointment for their corona vaccination.

The problem: the vaccine is still scarce. “Not everyone can get an appointment on Monday at the same time,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) picture. He therefore asks for “forbearance with the staff of medical practices and vaccination centers”. When it comes to waiting times for an appointment for the corona vaccination, it is “now a matter of weeks, not months,” assured Spahn.

Cancellation of vaccination prioritization: Doctors fear “rush to the practices”

The medical practices in Germany nevertheless expect high demand. The chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, expects a “rush to the practices”. He said that New Osnabrück Newspaper. Gassen appealed to the population: “Please be patient and do not press the doctors and their teams, the medical assistants.”

Andreas Gassen (r.), Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), expects a “rush to the practices”. (Archive image) © Christian Thiel / imago-images

Dirk Heinrich, the federal chairman of the Virchowbund, in which the resident doctors are organized, also told the newspaper that there was still too little corona vaccine. “Therefore we have to ask our patients for patience,” says Heinrich.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Virologist doubts that Spahn’s vaccination goal will be adhered to

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of around 6.7 million vaccine doses will be available in Germany in the coming week. Of this, 702,000 doses are accounted for by the company doctors, who will also be fully involved in the vaccination campaign from Monday. Doctors’ practices receive around 3.4 million doses, and the vaccination centers in the federal states receive around 2.6 million.

In his conversation with the picture Spahn said that by mid-July, 80 percent of adults willing to be vaccinated in Germany would have been vaccinated against the corona virus at least once. Virologist Melanie Brinkmann from the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center has doubts about this prognosis. “You can now clearly see that we have far too little vaccine available,” she criticized in an interview with the Rheinische Post. Brinkmann stated that she was still “skeptical as to whether the federal government’s promise to offer all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of the summer can be kept.” (ph / afp)

List of rubric lists: © Christian Thiel / imago-images