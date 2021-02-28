In Israel, people vaccinated against corona have more rights again. The EU would also like such evidence. Foreign Minister Maas (SPD) is now calling for speed.

A European vaccination certificate could make traveling in the corona pandemic easier.

But a free holiday ticket without tests and quarantine is far from in sight (First report from February 27th).

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) is in favor of the rapid introduction of a digital vaccination pass (Update from February 28, 11:53 a.m.).

Update from February 28, 1:22 p.m.: Will summer vacation be possible in 2021? In any case, in addition to the planned corona vaccination pass for the EU, the announced rapid tests * give the tourism industry hope.

“Travel in Europe will be possible in the summer of 2021 – safely and responsibly,” said the head of the Tui tourism group, Fritz Joussen, loudly dpa already fixed. However, the technical development of the EU vaccination pass is expected to take around three months. And so far mainly older people and people in need of care who will not necessarily fly to Mallorca or Malta * in the summer have been vaccinated.

Corona: Travel industry is preparing summer vacations with vaccination records and rapid tests

According to Juissen, Tui is already in close coordination with Spain, Greece and Cyprus for the summer season. Other Mediterranean countries would soon follow. Lufthansa also assumes that travel to areas with manageable numbers of infections will be possible again with a comprehensive test strategy.

The travel group FTI, on the other hand, is more cautious about the situation. “The proportion of vaccinated people in the population is still far too low for a vaccination certificate to mean a real change for the travel industry and vacationers at the moment,” said manager Ralph Schiller.

Corona vaccination pass for the EU: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) demands speed with introduction

Update from February 28, 11:53 a.m.: “We should work at full speed on the European vaccination certificate – preferably digitally on the smartphone”: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD *) is now also following the line of Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (see previous update) – and at the same time criticizes: “Too often we have lost important time in this pandemic because we did not prepare solutions for foreseeable problems early on.” That said Maas der Bild am Sonntag (BamS).

According to the report, he would like the digital vaccination certificate for the summer – provided there is certainty that vaccinated people are significantly less contagious.

“In any case, I allow older people or the chronically ill, who have suffered particularly from this pandemic, to regain their freedoms as quickly as possible,” quotes the BamS Maas on. And: These “first vaccinated” would not take anything away from “later vaccinated”.

Conceivable again with a vaccination pass: Vacation on the Baltic Sea © Bernd Wüstneck / dpa

Corona pandemic: Politicians warn against excessive expectations of EU vaccination certificates

Update from February 27, 2:10 p.m .: The idea of ​​a Europe-wide corona vaccination card does not meet with approval everywhere. Critical voices are increasing among German politicians. The CDU chairman Armin Laschet was also skeptical.

As he said to the Koblenz “Rhein-Zeitung”, the NRW regional chief considers the EU decision to be fundamentally “in order”. Laschet added, however: “In the long run, however, we must not divide people into vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.” One must strive for this “not only for those who are vaccinated”.

A closed travel agency in the corona pandemic. © Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa

Corona vaccination pass: German population for introduction of the document

First report from February 27th, 12.09 p.m .: Brussels – A majority of Germans would like a corona vaccination certificate like Israel *. The country is giving back many freedoms to those who have already been vaccinated. Until then, however, there are still many hurdles – political and technical.

At this week’s EU summit, the idea caught on at least in part. The decision was dry: “We call for work on a common approach to vaccination certificates to continue and we will deal with it again,” says the summit declaration. Officially, this is little more than the fundamental decision from December that you want such a vaccination certificate.

The political pressure from vacationing countries such as Austria *, Greece *, Cyprus and Spain * was so great that at least a time frame is now mentioned: the technical preparations should take three months, i.e. until the end of May. Technically, you would be ready to go before the summer season.

Corona vaccination pass: Health Minister Spahn plans digital proof – data at the RKI

What the vaccination certificate looks like could be different in every EU country – whether on paper or electronically. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *) plans the following:

A temporary digital vaccination certificate (to the common yellow booklet)

A digital vaccination card as part of the electronic patient record at the beginning of 2022

Important data for this are already stored at the RKI: vaccination date, vaccine name, batch number, month of birth, year of birth, gender and zip code

The European aspect of vaccination records: The national solutions should be set up and linked in a compatible manner from the outset so that they can be read out easily and personally anywhere in the EU. A personalized QR code, for example, is conceivable, as is the case with a train ticket, which you could carry with you on paper or on your smartphone.

Corona vaccination pass in the EU: Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with a clear demand

“We want to get back to normal as quickly as possible, to have our old life back and a maximum of freedom,” tweeted Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on the subject. He and others clearly want a link with advantages for people who have been vaccinated against corona: easier travel, but also access to restaurants or theaters.

The really tricky question of what to do with the vaccination certificate, however, remained open at the EU summit. Germany and others hesitate. Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) said it was not the case that in future only those who had a vaccination certificate would be allowed to travel. “No political decisions have been made about this at all.” Why is Germany slowing down? There are three arguments:

It is unclear whether the coronavirus can be passed on despite vaccination *.

So far, only a small minority in the EU has had the chance to get the injection, as advantages would be unfair.

If only vaccinated people had advantages, this could mean compulsory vaccination through the back door

The counter-argument is that the prospect of freedom of movement could help overcome skepticism.

EU vaccination certificate in the corona pandemic: the way to summer vacation 2021?

Even if Germany were to oppose advantages for vaccinated people in their own country, Greece, for example, could decide to waive quarantine for people with a corona vaccination pass. However, there are two hurdles to be overcome beforehand: The technical preparation within three months would be very fixed by EU standards – tough projects such as the joint form for tracking travel movements or the linking of tracing apps do not suggest anything good.

The vaccination certificate is technically feasible within the deadline, it said on Friday from the EU Commission. Technical key points were agreed at the end of January. And then there would be the number of potential users: the ID would only be relevant after mass vaccinations. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

