After the virtual EU summit of the heads of state and government, Angela Merkel is hopeful and believes the introduction of an EU vaccination pass is possible by the summer.

The heads of state and government of the European Union discuss at the EU summit how it is in the corona -Pandemic for the EU to continue.

for the EU to continue. It is also supposed to be about the delivery of corona – Vaccines * walk.

– * walk. Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has one Vaccination certificate according to the model Israel suggested.

+++ 9:00 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel shows happy hope that the EU vaccination certificate could be implemented by the summer. Should this succeed, could vaccinated People benefit from Benefits how Travel facilitation come. Conversely, however, this would not mean that travel bans for non-vaccinated people would have to come about at the same time.

Angela Merkel announces progress in the race for the EU vaccination certificate. © John Macdougall / dpa

Meanwhile, other EU countries are already doing their thing. The vacation countries Austria, Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus impose on Travel facilitation for against Corona vaccinated People. Greece and Cyprus have recently joined Israel Agreements are made on how the future entry of Vaccinated should be regulated. Romania and Poland go one step further and grant vaccinated people advantages, including when entering the country.

Corona pandemic: Sebastian Kurz requests vaccination pass based on the Israeli model – encouragement from Bulgaria

First report from Thursday, February 25th, 2021, 12:56 p.m .: Brussels – Before the deliberations of the EU heads of state and government on corona-Pandemic are calls for a European Vaccination certificate louder to allow for vacation travel and the relaxation of restrictions. Austria and southern tourism countries pleaded before summit on Thursday (February 25th, 2021) for a “green passport” based on the Israeli model. Other EU countries thought the debate was premature. The summit participants were unanimous in their concern about the increasing spread of mutations Corona viruses.

The EU heads of state and government will vote on Thursday afternoon in a video conference how to proceed in the Corona pandemic from. “We want to get back to normal as quickly as possible”, explained shortly before on Twitter. “We therefore want an EU-wide green passport with which one can travel freely, be on the road without restrictions on business and go on vacation.” It could also enable gastronomy, culture and events again.

After vaccination against coronavirus: citizens in Israel get “green passport”

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borisov supported the demand. He said that he had agreed on a proposal for the “green passport” with Austria, Greece and other countries. It should “bring relief to all those who have been vaccinated or have gone through the disease”.

In Israel, citizens can: inside, the two Vaccination doses against that Coronavirus received a “green passport”. Among other things, this enables them to visit gyms, swimming pools, theaters or hotels again.

Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Federal Chancellor of Austria, speaks during a press conference. © Helmut Fohringer / dpa

Before EU summit on Corona: countries consider vaccination passport regulation to be “premature”

The vaccination pass debate was given new impetus this week by a unpublished study from Israel, after which the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer* almost 90 percent that Virus transmission prevented to others. Nevertheless, following consultations with the member states, the Portuguese EU Presidency stated that it would “take some time” before the use of Evidence of vaccination can be decided for vacation trips.

Several EU countries confirmed before the summit that they considered such a regulation to be “premature”. They pointed out that only a small part of the population had been vaccinated and that “privileges” could arise for those who were vaccinated. Working on the EUVaccination certificate so far only refer to the use for medical purposes.

Draft declaration for the EU summit: Due to mutated corona viruses, the situation is still serious

Even in the last draft of the summit declaration, the demand for further resolutions did not find support. “We call for the work on joint vaccination certificates to continue and we will come back to the subject,” says the document that is available to the AFP news agency.

Overall, the heads of state and government assess the situation according to the draft declaration in a more mutated way in view of the increasing spread Corona viruses further than “serious”: “We must therefore maintain strict restrictions while increasing efforts to ensure the supply of Vaccines to accelerate ”, it says.

EU summit on corona travel restrictions

Before the summit, more than 100 MEPs had asked in an open letter that the EU commission and member states to give up their opposition to the suspension of intellectual property rights by the World Trade Organization (WTO). The move should provide better access to affordable means against that virus enable including Vaccinations and especially for developing and middle-income countries, the letter signed by 114 parliamentarians from different political groups.

Of the EU summit wants to continue to advocate travel restrictions. “Unnecessary trips must be restricted,” it says. Member States can order this as long as the requirements are proportionate and non-discriminatory.

The EU Commission had Germany this week because of the Border controls to the Czech Republic and the Austrian state of Tyrol criticized*. According to Brussels, the protection of the German population could be achieved through “less restrictive measures”. The authority criticized Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Hungary for the restrictions in force there. (afp / epd)* fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital network

List of rubric lists: © John Macdougall / dpa