Fitness studio, theater, travel: Israel is currently easing the restrictions for people vaccinated against corona. According to a survey, this is what they want in this country too. But when?

A passport that grants corona-vaccinated people freedoms has recently come into force in Israel.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has already positioned herself on the subject.

A poll has now shown that September 21st could be an important date.

Berlin – In the corona pandemic, many people look a little jealously to Israel, where the vaccination rate is significantly higher. A survey now showed: A large number of people in Germany want a corona vaccination pass – one that enables them to visit theaters, fitness studios, sporting events or make travel easier.

According to the polling institute, 16 percent are in favor of introducing such a “green passport” based on the Israeli model YouGov on behalf of the dpa. Another 44 percent think that one should wait until everyone in Germany has received a vaccination offer. According to current planning, this should be the case by September 21st.

Only 35 percent reject the introduction of a passport that gives vaccinated people advantages over non-vaccinated people.

Israel rushes forward with a corona vaccination pass – and those who have not been vaccinated have freedoms back

Israel introduced a so-called Green Passport last Sunday, which grants those who have recovered and vaccinated in the Corona crisis numerous reliefs. Restrictions were also relaxed for non-vaccinated people, but they were given significantly fewer freedoms back.

The heads of state and government of the European Union agreed on Thursday that a European vaccination certificate should be developed within the next three months. However, it is still unclear what relief will be associated with this.

Chancellor Merkel (CDU) comments on the corona vaccination pass: “You will have to think about it”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has basically shown herself to be open to granting vaccinated people advantages – but only at a later point in time. “If we have made a vaccination offer to enough people and some of them do not want to be vaccinated at all, one will have to consider whether there should be openings and entrances only for vaccinated people in certain areas,” said Merkel in an interview published on Thursday by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Critics consider such an approach to be compulsory vaccination through the back door. (dpa / frs)