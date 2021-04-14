Summer vacation with an EU vaccination pass: EU countries have apparently agreed on a uniform EU vaccination pass. Germany wants to provide an ID by June at the latest.

Brussels – An EU vaccination pass has been discussed for months. As early as March, the EU Parliament cleared the way for an EU-wide standardized vaccination certificate. Now the EU member states have given the go-ahead for a uniform vaccination card for travel within Europe. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders welcomed an agreement between the ambassadors of the 27 countries on Twitter on Wednesday. The text then has to be finalized in negotiations with the EU Parliament. The document is to be used from summer onwards.

“Green Certificate” – How does the Corona vaccination pass work for the EU?

The so-called “green certificate” is intended to provide information on whether a person can spread the coronavirus * or at least how likely it is. In addition to information about vaccinations, test results and information about surviving corona disease should also be included. For travelers, testing or quarantine requirements could be dispensed with.

The subject is a major concern of the EU countries that are heavily dependent on tourism. Greece, Cyprus and other states had already rushed ahead with national solutions. The EU Commission then began to work out a common approach. The proposed regulation would oblige the national authorities to issue the said document to their citizens upon request.

Quarantine exemption? Member States can probably decide for themselves

It is up to the individual EU countries to decide which restrictions are lifted and whether the certificate enables further simplifications. However, the 27 undertake to recognize the vaccination certificates of the other EU countries and to grant the same rights accordingly.

Can I no longer travel in the EU without a corona vaccination pass?

According to the plans, the vaccination certificate should not be a prerequisite for travel within the EU, but merely facilitate border crossings. In addition, the document should only be used as long as the corona pandemic lasts.

The EU Parliament now also has to give its fundamental approval, after which the details will be negotiated between the EU institutions. Some MPs have raised concerns about data protection in particular. In order to accelerate the introduction, the EU Commission and national authorities are already working on the technical implementation.

Germany: digital vaccination certificate before the summer holidays?

The digital vaccination certificate planned by the EU should also be available in Germany by the summer holidays. The corresponding app is to be made available between mid-May and the end of June, as the Federal Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. It is then primarily intended to make traveling in the EU easier.

When the project starts, those vaccinated against the coronavirus should receive a vaccination certificate after their visit to the vaccination center or doctor’s practice – either digitally or as a printout. You can then scan this into a specially designed app and manage it there. The existing corona warning app should also be able to be used for this purpose. In addition, it will still be possible to have the vaccination entered in the previous paper vaccination book.

Another app is supposed to create the possibility to check the authenticity of the certificate. In addition to the digital version, a printout can also be used for this.

At the end of January, the European Council decided to introduce standardized vaccination records across the EU. The Federal Government’s Corona Cabinet then decided in February to introduce the digital passport in accordance with European requirements in Germany as well. A consortium made up of IBM, Ubirch, Govdigital and Bechtle was awarded the contract for the project.

The main aim of the digital vaccination card is to make traveling within the EU easier. The authorities of the member states could for example waive existing test or quarantine obligations on entry based on the information in the certificate.(afp)