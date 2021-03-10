In order to get the infection process under control, the vaccination ordinance is to be changed for affected border areas. In addition, family doctors should soon be able to vaccinate.

The federal and state governments want family doctors to help with vaccination (see first report).

Chancellor Merkel * and the country leaders should now determine an exact start date (see update from March 10th, 1:16 p.m.).

In addition, the vaccination ordinance is to be changed for particularly affected border regions in order to enable bar vaccinations (see update from March 10th, 1.40 p.m.).

Update from March 10th, 1.40 p.m .: In the future, a change in the vaccination ordinance should enable so-called bar or ring vaccinations in particularly affected border regions with a high incidence of infections. That said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. After this became known about a region in Saxony (see update from March 10th, 1 p.m.), Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) also announced that the prescribed sequence of vaccinations can be deviated from in corona hotspots in the future. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) had promised him to change the federal vaccination regulations accordingly, Holetschek told the German Press Agency.

“It’s about getting this outbreak under control,” said Holetschek. As an example, he cited possible series vaccinations in companies in which there are increased corona infections. Theoretically, everyone over the age of 18 could then be vaccinated where it makes sense, said Holetschek. The local authorities would have to decide on the procedure.

Corona vaccination: Merkel should decide on the start date with the countries

Update from March 10th, 1:16 p.m .: The doctor’s offices are waiting for an appointment from when they can vaccinate their patients against corona. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states are now to decide on the exact starting point. This should happen “promptly” before the upcoming next federal-state consultations on March 22nd, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced according to dpa. As a basis for this, the federal and state health ministers should submit a recommendation.

Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had previously advertised in the cabinet for such a procedure, as a spokeswoman for the department said (see update from March 10th, 1 p.m.). Apparently there are also different assessments among the countries.

Corona vaccination for general practitioners: Health Minister Spahn wants a nationwide approach

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is looking with the state ministers for a solution for corona vaccinations at the family doctor. © Frederic Kern / Future Image / Imago

Update from March 10th, 1 p.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) has spoken out in favor of a joint resolution with the Prime Minister to include medical practices in the corona vaccinations. It was announced on Wednesday from government circles, reports dpa. According to the image Spahn also campaigned for it in the cabinet in view of different assessments among the countries. Working together is all the more important.

At the request of the dpa, the Ministry of Health stated that the goal was still to start vaccinations in practices at the beginning of April. There should be a nationwide procedure to also use distribution channels via wholesalers and pharmacies. The regional vaccination centers of the countries should continue to work, appointments should remain. The federal and state health ministers will discuss details on Wednesday (see first report).

In addition, positive news reached the EU: The vaccine manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer want to deliver an additional four million doses to the European Union in the next two weeks, as Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen * said. The additional package was negotiated so that EU countries could vaccinate in corona hotspots and slow down more contagious virus variants. According to the internal EU distribution key, Germany could get 18.6 percent of the additional quota, i.e. 740,000 cans. The federal government must decide whether to make use of this option and how the quantities would be distributed among the federal states.

Corona vaccination: More doses for hotspots in the border region – deviation from vaccination priority possible

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced after the communication from the EU that the Bavarian corona hotspots on the border with the Czech Republic should receive another 100,000 additional doses of vaccine in the short term. With the special allocations already promised, there will be a total of 150,000 additional doses for the border regions particularly affected by the British virus variant.

In the meantime, Spahn also approved the plan of the Saxon state government to deviate from the vaccination priority in the Vogtland district. After a conversation with Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), it was agreed that there would be a “protection bar” through vaccinations, as he said on ZDF. This is to prevent many people from becoming infected in the severely affected border area with the Czech Republic and carrying the disease further inland. This means that everyone over the age of 18 could soon be vaccinated in the region.

Corona vaccination: General practitioners should support vaccinations from the beginning of April

First report from March 10th: Berlin – It could be the breakthrough: In the future, general practitioners in Germany should vaccinate against corona. Then those who want to be vaccinated can be piqued directly from their trusted doctor and no longer have to go to a vaccination center. But Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * does not want arbitrary vaccination without orientation to the existing priority list *. “I have a very high level of trust in the doctors that they want to vaccinate those patients first who are also most at risk,” he said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”.

But everything has not yet been clarified for the corona vaccinations by the family doctor. When do you want to start? The doctors are waiting for the starting shot and further rules of politics. That is why the federal and state health ministers want to sit down again and set the exact time for the start on Wednesday. At least an initial agreement has already been reached: the date should be in the beginning of April. Now it should be a question of how the expected vaccine doses are distributed to the vaccination centers and practices.

Corona vaccination at the family doctor: Spahn’s suggestion is said to have caused anger among state ministers

How good the mood is remains to be seen, because: According to a report by, a switch between the ministers on Monday should be Business Insider have caused a scandal. Accordingly, Spahn is said to have surprised the federal states with a draft resolution according to which the vaccination centers and mobile vaccination teams – which are currently in use – should receive significantly fewer vaccine doses per week from April than the general practitioners’ practices. The news portal also gives figures: a maximum of 1.25 million vaccine doses per week for vaccination centers and mobile teams in the federal states, an average of around 2.7 million vaccine doses per week gradually for the approximately 75,000 general practitioners’ practices.

This would give the federal states significantly less leeway and responsibility. A lesson from Spahn’s guiding principle that the federal states are responsible for vaccinating all available vaccination doses as quickly as possible – and the following poor results? In any case, the proposal is said to have caused annoyance. “First of all, Spahn could have asked how the plans are, and then we could have found a solution together. He’s literally looking for trouble, ”said an apparently pissed off participant of the conference Business Insider quote. Too little vaccine is the problem. In the end, the proposal was rejected. Negotiations will continue on Wednesday.

So far, in some federal states only model projects for vaccinations in medical practices are running. The federal and state governments hope that the vaccination of general practitioners will make everything go faster. According to the Robert Koch Institute * (as of March 9), 6.7 percent of people in Germany received a first vaccination, and 3.1 percent also received a second vaccination.

With the help of corona vaccinations at the family doctor, civil protection could go much faster

The chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, believes it is possible that 20 million people in Germany will be vaccinated against the corona virus every month from April. A primary vaccination for the adult population could already be completed in the first half of June, the extensive immunization in early August, said

he the World. A prerequisite for this is a rapid replenishment of vaccine doses. In terms of time, this would be earlier than previously formulated as a goal by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): She wants to offer all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of summer on September 21 – if everything goes as planned.

After the family doctors, the company doctors also come into play. The nationwide around 12,000 in-house physicians could “vaccinate around five million employees per month,” said the vice-president of the Association of German Company and Company Doctors, Anette Wahl-Wachendorf, the newspapers of Funke media group. In contrast to general practitioners, who also have to deal with acute illnesses, company doctors are primarily concerned with preventive medical checkups. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

