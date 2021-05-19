The Italian region of Veneto wants to vaccinate foreign tourists against Corona. Tourism in Italy is to be boosted.

Venice – In Italy the vaccination campaign is making great strides. Over half a million people are vaccinated every day. The Veneto region even plans to vaccinate foreign tourists in the future. “We are ready to immunize Italian and foreign tourists in the summer,” said Veneto President Luca Zaia in a press conference on Monday. For this, the first vaccination dose must have already been administered in the hometown, explains Zaia.

Corona vaccination for tourists – Veneto is dependent on tourism

The popular Italian holiday region Veneto with its capital Venice is trying to stimulate tourism again. With a turnover of 18 billion euros, tourism is the most important economic sector in the region. “We are always at the side of the tourists,” emphasized Zaia. Before the start of the corona pandemic, foreigners made up 67 percent of visitors. German-speaking vacationers in particular dominate the proportion of foreign tourists in Veneto.

In Venice there is already the possibility for tourists to be tested directly in the hotel. You can choose between a rapid test or a PCR test. Depending on the test form selected, the result will be available in the hotel after 24 to 48 hours.

Italy’s new Corona timetable: many regions without restrictions

The Italian government announced the new Corona timetable on Monday evening. The restrictions in three of the twenty Italian regions will be lifted as early as June 1st – Friuli, Molise and Sardinia are assigned the danger level “white”. White is the lowest danger level in the Italian traffic light system. A week later, the restrictions will also be a thing of the past in Veneto, Liguria and Abruzzo. The remaining regions of Italy remain at the danger level “yellow” for the time being. The white and yellow regions are free to travel. This just does not apply to the Aosta Valley, which is currently still classified as “orange”.

Vacation in Italy: easing of the night curfew

If you want to enter Italy, you currently need an entry registration and a current, no more than 48 hours old, negative test. As an alternative to a test, a vaccination or convalescence card can also be presented.

In the yellow regions, in contrast to the whites, there is still a night curfew. However, this was relaxed in the course of the government’s new corona plan. It no longer starts at 10 p.m., but at 11 p.m. and ends, as before, at 5 a.m. From June 7th, the curfew will be moved back an hour, i.e. from midnight. The night curfew is planned to be lifted completely from June 21st. While the hotels are already open in Italy, the opening of hotels is still in the planning phase in the German federal states.(jsch)