Corona vaccinations could soon also be possible for children in Germany. Karl Lauterbach speaks out against prioritizing this age group.

Berlin – The corona vaccination campaign in Germany is slowly picking up speed. On Wednesday (April 28) a new record was reached with just under 1.1 million people vaccinated in just one day. According to the vaccination dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 900,000 people received a corona vaccination on Thursday (April 29). This means that a total of almost 22.4 million people in Germany – 26.9 percent of the population – have been vaccinated at least once.

Corona vaccination of children: Biontech applies for approval from the EMA

For children under the age of 16, there is currently no possibility of being vaccinated against the coronavirus. But that could change soon. A Biontech spokeswoman announced on Thursday that the German vaccine manufacturer and its US partner Pfizer want to apply for approval of their corona vaccine for children from 12 to 15 years from the European approval authority EMA. On Friday (April 30), the companies announced that approval had been applied for.

Many parents should be happy about this news. After all, the number of infections is currently also increasing in children and adolescents. “Children definitely contribute to the infection process,” said RKI President Lothar Wieler at a press conference on Thursday in Berlin. Face-to-face teaching with larger groups in a classroom also increases the risk of infection in this age group. Should children therefore be vaccinated as a priority?

Corona vaccination of children: Lauterbach against prioritization

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach speaks out against a preferred corona vaccination for children. “The vaccine for children is at the expense of the quota we have until about September,” the epidemiologist told the mirror. In his opinion, it is currently more important to send additional contingents to the socially disadvantaged areas in order to contain the spread of the corona virus. Everyone there, including children, should be vaccinated. “If we don’t get the hot spots under control, then we won’t get herd immunity,” Lauterbach feared.

The parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Bundestag, Amira Mohamed Ali, disagrees with a view to prioritizing children with corona vaccinations. Should the existing vaccine not be sufficient for children after approval, there will certainly be a recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO). “Personally, it seems plausible to me, then, if necessary, not only think about vaccinating children, but whole families,” said Mohamed Ali dem mirror.

STIKO boss Mertens considers corona vaccination of children to be possible from September

The chairman of STIKO, Thomas Mertens, said in an interview with the Rheinische Postthat he sees good chances for corona vaccinations in the age group of 12 to 15 year olds from September. “I think that’s possible for children from the age of twelve,” says Mertens. “That can still be tight for smaller children,” he added.

At a press conference on Thursday, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) was optimistic about the corona vaccination for children. In the event of approval, he assumed that over 12-year-olds could receive a first dose of vaccine “during the summer holidays at the latest”. “As of today, if nothing unusual happens,” admitted Spahn. (ph)

