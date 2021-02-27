The speed of vaccination against the corona virus in Germany is often criticized as being too slow. A new model is to show how the pace can be increased.

Berlin – Millions of citizens could be vaccinated against Corona much faster if the permissible intervals between the first and second vaccination were fully exhausted and no more vaccination doses were set aside for second vaccinations. This is shown by model calculations by the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance, which were published on Friday. If this were done, more than two million additional first vaccinations could be injected by Easter.

And by the start of the summer holidays in the first countries on June 21, there could even be more than 7.5 million additional first vaccinations. According to the model, 58 percent of the population could then receive at least one vaccination. In contrast, with the current vaccination regime, only about 47 percent would get this protection by summer, it said.

Vaccination speed in Germany: model calculation with AstraZeneca, Moderna and Biontech

In both scenarios, only the currently approved vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca were taken into account – based on the previously announced delivery quantities. A further increase in vaccination capacities is urgently needed, for example by involving the resident doctors, said the chairman of the board, Dominik von Stillfried. This will be even more urgent when further vaccines are approved – in particular the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and Curevac.

On Wednesday, the central institute calculated that 50,000 of the roughly 75,000 medical practices nationwide could administer 20 vaccine doses a day – and thus quickly contribute to immunizing the population with up to five million vaccinations per week.(dpa / aka)

The entry rules for mutation areas seem to be extended. Karl Lauterbach warns of easing in the third corona wave. And Vice Olaf Scholz wants a “one-stop solution”.