A special payment for employees who are vaccinated against Corona. At least that’s what Aldi and Lidl are planning. But is that even lawful?

There is no compulsory corona vaccination. At some companies, however, methods are now being established that promise privileges for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, such as RUHR24.de* reported. Have so Lidl and Aldi in the USA announced that they would pay their employees a bonus if they were vaccinated against corona*.

According to initial information, such a special payment is not planned in Germany. However, it would be legal. According to Alexander Bredereck, specialist lawyer for labor law, it is up to the employer to provide incentives for a vaccination in the form of a special payment. However, a company is not allowed to oblige its employees. * RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen digital network.