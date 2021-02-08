Delaying the second dose of the corona vaccine is considered controversial. The Johnson administration chose the strategy. And the data speak for themselves.

In the UK, the second dose of the corona vaccine is only given after twelve weeks.

The procedure is controversial.

But according to an expert, the first data show that the strategy is successful.

London – It is one of the hotly controversial topics for discussion around the coronavirus. The vaccinations began in Germany at the end of 2020, but they are progressing slowly. That begs an urgent question. Two corona vaccinations are necessary for complete protection. But what if the time of the second vaccination is pushed back as far as possible – so more people receive the first dose?

This is what Britain is doing under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends for the vaccine from the manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer not to delay the second vaccination by more than six weeks, the British government has chosen a different strategy. The second dose is not vaccinated until after 12 weeks, i.e. three months. This is highly controversial. Now Johnson has his backing. Namely by Professor Anthony Harnden, Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization.

British corona strategy: expert backs Prime Minister Boris Jonson – delay of 2nd dose

Harnden reveals in conversation with the Sunday Times, the UK’s largest Sunday newspaper, important dates. They obviously have it all. “It’s official – delaying the second dose of the Covid vaccine saves lives,” the newspaper headlined. They show that the UK process is apparently working. According to this, people who have been vaccinated once already have a high level of protection against the coronavirus – and the number of new infections with Covid-19 and deaths has decreased.

The findings of the first data showed “promising evidence,” said the senior vaccination advisor. What’s more, what the team found justified delaying the administration of the second dose. Public Health England will apparently publish the data collected since the vaccination campaign started in a few days. These should be the Sunday Times according to, among other things, show that in the over-80 age group, the infection rate has fallen dramatically compared to the previous month

Delaying the second corona vaccination significantly? Johnson’s vaccination strategist is apparently showing sensational results

A Preprint study published by Oxford University on February 2nd, showed that the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine was 76 percent after the first dose over the three-month period. And even improve if the second vaccination is given later. The effectiveness rate rose to 82.4 percent for more than 12 weeks – while it rose to 54.9 percent for an interval of four to six weeks.

“It also supports the policy recommendation of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) for a 12 week prime boost interval as it seeks the optimal approach to launch and assures us that people are protected before 22 days are after a single dose of the vaccine, ”said Professor Andrew Pollard, co-author of the study. 22 days after the first vaccination, the immune system has built up protection against the coronavirus. (aka)

