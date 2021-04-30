Corona vaccinations are considered the long-awaited ticket out of the pandemic. But this requires what is known as herd immunity. Can Germany still reach them?

The German vaccination campaign is slowly but surely gaining momentum. More and more people are receiving one Vaccination Eligibility * and although it still Delivery difficulties * vaccination centers and resident doctors are getting better and better supplies of vaccines. After all, 24.7 percent of Germans have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once – 7.4 percent have already received their second vaccination. Together with people who have already contracted Corona, they are referred to as “immune”.

But in Germany we are still a long way from so-called herd immunity. As reported by echo24.de *, experts talk about a vaccination quota of 50 to 90 percent so that the whole community is protected. Therefore, all hope continues to rest on a high willingness in the population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Because the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach recently warned:

Suppose the herd immunity was 70 percent. The layman then often thinks that if 70 percent get vaccinated, the rest can no longer become infected. But that is wrong.

Herd immunity in Germany: Corona mutations are worrying researchers

Lauterbach also explained to the worldEven if all citizens were offered a vaccination offer, that would not mean that the bars could reopen as they were before the pandemic. There is also another hurdle on the path to herd immunity: the new coronavirus mutations are giving scientists headaches. Although researchers recently stated that there has not yet been a corona mutation against which our previous vaccines are not effective, but there are virus variants that at least impair the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The South African mutant B.1.351, for example, is such a candidate according to the editorial network Germany. Although, according to the Robert Koch Institute, it has only been one percent in Germany so far – i.e. it currently does not play a role in the infection process, a current preprint study from India now gives reason for caution. The results show that protection against B.1.351 is impaired, at least in the case of the mRNA vaccine from BioNTech / Pfizer. According to this, vaccinated people could become infected with the South African mutant and also transmit the pathogen.

Herd immunity to the coronavirus: Experts argue about accessibility

Therefore, the question arises: is herd immunity still possible with a view to the ever more widespread corona mutations? And experts disagree on the answer. The president of the Society for Virology, Ralf Bartenschlager, for example, is quite optimistic. He still considers herd immunity through consistent vaccinations to be the decisive means against the pandemic – despite the virus variants. Compared to the German press agency he explained: “How far we will get with this – whether we will achieve complete control in the sense of avoiding infections – cannot be conclusively stated at the moment.”

The epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers from Texas, on the other hand, no longer believes that herd immunity to the coronavirus is possible. In an article in the journal Nature, she says she does not believe “that we will reach the threshold of herd immunity and that the pandemic will then go away for good.” She assumes that immunity – even in vaccinated people – may decline over time, and so do we expect future outbreaks.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: is a third dose necessary?

However, some vaccine manufacturers are now also considering this option. The head of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Albert Bourla, recently described it as a “likely scenario” that a third dose would be necessary. This is said to be the case anywhere between six and twelve months. After that, annual refreshments may be necessary. BioNTech boss Uğur Şahin recently confirmed this to Euronews. However, he assumes that Germany will be able to achieve herd immunity as early as August. Also calf* reports that Experts on the availability of herd immunity* fight.

Because even if the corona vaccines may not be able to provide one hundred percent protection, that does not mean that they are ineffective. On the contrary, in vaccinated people they can prevent the disease from becoming severe or even fatal. And it is already becoming apparent in Germany how effective the vaccinations actually are. Because in the older age groups, who first of all received a vaccination offer, the incidence was according to the Editorial network Germany 104 last week – around Christmas the figure was 726 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. *echo24.de and *calf are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.