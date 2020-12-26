Lower Saxony starts with the corona vaccinations. It starts with two districts that have particularly high numbers of infections.

In the fight against the corona * Pandemic begins Lower Saxony in a few days with the first Vaccinations .

* Pandemic begins in a few days with the first . Previously, the new vaccine of Biontech and Pfizer authorized.

of and authorized. It starts with two Countieswho strongly dated Coronavirus are affected.

Göttingen – like the country Lower Saxony announced, you would like to start on Sunday (December 27th, 2020) with the Covid-19 vaccination start. In the fight against the Corona pandemic the state plans to start in old people’s and nursing homes.

Both the EU commission and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) previously had the green light for approval of the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer given.

Lower Saxony starts with corona vaccinations: Osnabrück and Cloppenburg districts start

Around 9,750 vaccine doses are supposed to be in vaccination centers in Osnabrück such as Cloppenburg are delivered where the first vaccinations are in Elderly and Nursing homes should be made. Since a Second vaccination is required, according to a press release with the ones supplied at the beginning corona– Vaccination doses nearly 5000 people in Lower Saxony are vaccinated.

Minister of Health Dr. Carola Reimann says: “This is good news for the people in Lower Saxony. We will use the vaccine doses initially available in small quantities with the greatest benefit for the people in the country – initially in the Countiesin which a long-lasting Infection process exists and the institutions are accordingly most affected. “

Lower Saxony: More corona vaccination doses are to follow this year

Since that Corona infection risk is highest in these districts, you start on Sunday (27.12.2020) in the districts Osnabrück and Cloppenburg, continues Reimann. The state of Lower Saxony is expected to receive a further 117,000 vaccine doses by the end of the year. In addition, 63,375 more vaccination doses are to follow a week from January 2021.

Nationwide, 10.1 million doses are expected by the end of March, of which Lower Saxony around 10 percent is obtained. According to Health Minister Reimann, the first priority group includes around 800,000 people. It is therefore crucial that Vaccination centers regularly receive further deliveries of the vaccine: “Then we can hopefully vaccinate the most vulnerable people very quickly”.

Lower Saxony: The first vaccinations are given in nursing homes and old people’s homes. The vaccination starts in the two particularly affected districts of Osnabrück and Cloppenburg. (Symbol photo) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

Corona: Vaccine used in Lower Saxony in a specified order

The Corona vaccination regulation of the Federal Ministry of Health according to the federal and state governments, the initially limited vaccine in one established order deploy. The classification is based on the degree of individual risk, in particular age, living situation and Pre-existing illness. It also plays a role in how much you are of a potential Covid-19 infection exposed at work.

Highest priority: According to the Vaccination Ordinance, this group includes people over 80 years of age, people in need of care and people who work in inpatient or outpatient care or work in medical areas where they are exposed to a high risk (e.g. intensive care units).

According to the Vaccination Ordinance, this group includes people over 80 years of age, people in need of care and people who work in inpatient or outpatient care or work in medical areas where they are exposed to a high risk (e.g. intensive care units). High priority: This group includes people over the age of 70, people with trisomy 21, dementia or an intellectual disability, and patients who have had an organ transplant. This also includes close contact persons for those in need of care and pregnant women. In addition, medical staff at higher risk, such as doctors.

This group includes people over the age of 70, people with trisomy 21, dementia or an intellectual disability, and patients who have had an organ transplant. This also includes close contact persons for those in need of care and pregnant women. In addition, medical staff at higher risk, such as doctors. Increased priority: This group includes people who are 60 years of age or older and the chronically ill.

Since you are already in the first Quarter of 2021 expects the approval of vaccines that can also be stored at refrigerator temperatures, these can then also be from Doctors can be used. In conclusion, Reimann says: “Once enough vaccine is there, we can have many Lower Saxons by autumn 2021 Lower Saxony effective protection against that Coronavirus give. We will then be able to go into the next winter very differently. I expect a much better situation at the end of the coming summer. “(Nail Akkoyun) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister speaks in the interview Stephan Weil on the corona lockdown, easing and curfews *.

List of rubric lists: © Marijan Murat / dpa