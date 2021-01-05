The criticism of the federal government’s corona vaccination orders is getting louder. Christian Drosten has now spoken up – the virologist dares to look ahead to the next few months.

The top virologist looks into the Corona crisis only possible relaxation in the second half of the year.

According to Drosten, it is still too early to make a decision to extend the lockdown until February.

Berlin – The Vaccination start in Germany has been bumpy so far. The criticism of the failures of the German government and the EU in ordering the vaccine is growing louder. Well has too Christian Drosten (48), Germany’s most sought-after virologist in the corona pandemic, commented on the events.

In conversation with the Hamburger Morgenpost (Sunday) the chief virologist at the Berlin University Clinic Charité gave an assessment of the further course of the corona crisis in Germany. In terms of vaccine procurement, Drosten held back with critical words – he defended the federal government indirectly.

Virologist Christian Drosten sees an easing in the corona crisis only in the second half of the year. © Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

Criticism of vaccine procurement: Virologist Drosten with clear words

In retrospect, in Drosten’s view, it is not possible to evaluate the procedure when ordering vaccines. “It’s such a complex matter. You had to order the vaccine months in advance – and at the time you didn’t even know whether the vaccine in question would work, ”said the 48-year-old. It is “now practically impossibleto evaluate that in retrospect, ”he said.

At the same time, the top virologist pointed out that after the Biontech vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine had already been approved in Great Britain. “You should catch up with that very quickly in the EU, because this vaccine can also be vaccinated in normal medical practices.” The reason for this is the lack of a special refrigeration requirement for this vaccine.

Corona crisis in Germany: Drosten on the timing of possible relaxation

At the same time, the Berlin scientist expects one challenging first half of 2021. He is optimistic about the year 2021, but the first six months could be complicated, according to the virologist. Relaxation in the second half of the year could only occur if one manages to vaccinate a large number of people by then. “We will get into a situation where we have vaccinated large parts of the risk groups and then there will be forces who say that there is no longer any reason for restrictions. The latter, however, will be a misjudgment, because we cannot generally allow very high incidences. Not even with the younger ones, ”added Drosten.

Drosten on corona lockdown in Germany: “Maybe we will experience a surprise”

Also to discuss a Extension of the lockdown in Germany said the virologist. In view of the lower number of tests over the holidays, he believes that no reliable data are currently available. “But we can see from the proportion of positive tests that the numbers are currently not going down. That’s not good, ”warned Drosten. Only in mid-January could it be said whether the lockdown would have to be extended into February. “Maybe we will have a positive surprise”.

In politics, however, an extension of the corona lockdown seems increasingly likely. Several prime ministers and experts have already spoken out in favor of a continuation before the summit meeting scheduled for January 5th. (va)

