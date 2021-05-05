ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

The immunization of the German population is making great strides. Corona vaccination group 3 has now also received approval. We explain the requirements.

Berlin / Munich – Several million citizens in Germany have already been vaccinated against the corona virus. The number of vaccinations given against Sars-CoV-2 is likely to have cracked the seven million mark, and at least eight percent of the population has had a vaccine from various providers administered.

Since April, people in vaccination group three have also received approval in Germany. With the opening, many millions more people will be entitled to have a vaccination against corona administered. For example, the federal states recently approved appointments in the vaccination centers for the third prioritization group. You can find out here which people belong to this category and to what extent certification is required.

Corona vaccination group 3: Eligible groups of people according to the provision

For the prioritization of the Corona Vaccination Ordinance, the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) is consulted. Vaccination group 3 includes all people over 60 years of age, but also people with certain diseases that increase the risk of infection. Furthermore, those who pursue certain relevant activities that are of higher importance to the company are entitled:

Citizens over 60 years of age

People with certain chronic diseases: cancer, HIV infection, autoimmune diseases, rheumatism, asthma, diabetes, obesity and more.

People with a doctor’s certificate that they are at increased risk of developing the disease more seriously.

Close contacts of people in need of care who do not live in an institution.

Rescue workers from the police and fire brigade, disaster control including the technical relief organization.

Members of the constitutional bodies, governments and administrations, customs, the armed forces and the judiciary and administration of justice.

Persons in particularly relevant positions in institutions and companies in the critical infrastructure: e.g. pharmacies, pharmaceutical industry, funeral services, food industry and food retailing, water and energy supply, transport and traffic, information technology and telecommunications.

Corona vaccination: do you have authorization? These prerequisites are required

According to the regulations, it is not enough to simply appear on site with the claim that you are in an eligible group of people for a corona vaccination. Rather, it requires a written certificate as evidence. If you want to have a Sars-CoV-2 immunization for health reasons, you must carry a medical certificate such as a doctor’s certificate with you. However, all of this presupposes that you first make an appointment.

If you are entitled to vaccinate on the basis of your professional activity, a written confirmation from your employer or the relevant institution is required. And what about contact persons for people in need of care? A written receipt with a signature is also required here, for example from the person requiring care.

Corona vaccination in the federal states: List of contact points

The individual federal states are responsible for the organization and questions regarding a corona vaccination and the allocation of appointments. Information is provided by phone and online, and you can register for this right away. How the regulations are specified in detail – and thus regionally – is set out on the respective internet platforms:

Meanwhile, those who have recovered from a Covid 19 infection are asking themselves an essential question: does this population group still need to be immunized?

In Germany there are the specified requirements as to who should be vaccinated against Corona and when. But these are not (always) adhered to in the federal states, says an expert. (PF)