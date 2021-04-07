ofMartina Lippl shut down

Vaccinate with speed – that is the motto of the third corona wave. According to media reports, a large shipment of vaccine fails. Moderna now denies this message.

Update from April 7th, 4:50 p.m .: The vaccine manufacturer Moderna and the Federal Ministry of Health denied reports on Wednesday of an impending failure of several hundred thousand Corona vaccine doses from Moderna.

“The April deliveries are on the way to meet the dose ranges previously communicated to the governments,” a spokeswoman for the vaccine manufacturer told the mirror. The spokeswoman said that Moderna had agreed to fulfill all of the supply agreements agreed with the EU Commission and the member states for the quarter.

A spokeswoman for the ministry of Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Wednesday: “Moderna has not communicated any changes to delivery schedules.” According to the report, the Bavarian State Ministry of Health only learned of the alleged delivery failure from the media.

Corona vaccine from Moderna: media reports about a failed delivery

First report from April 7th: Berlin – According to information from the business magazine Business Insider From government circles a delivery of several hundred thousand vaccine doses of Moderna * fails at the end of April. According to an overview from the Federal Ministry of Health, 446,400 to 548,000 (15th calendar week April 12 to April 18) and between 627,600 to 878,400 in the 17th calendar week (April 26 to May 2) would have expected. Now there is a delivery failure. Apparently it affects the vaccination doses at the end of April. The reason for this was still unclear on Tuesday evening.

However, the Federal Ministry of Health also indicates in the overview “Delivery forecasts up to the end of April 2021” with a red headline and exclamation mark “!!! The figures are based on forecasts and are fraught with uncertainties !!! “.

Covid-19 vaccine: is the next vaccination debacle looming?

Moderna’s delivery schedules are also loud Business Insider often very short-term and uncertain. A delivery of vaccination doses had already failed at short notice in March. To what extent the canceled program will have consequences for the vaccination campaign is still unclear at first. However, since the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) should get Biontech or Moderna instead of Astrazeneca * for a second vaccination for everyone under 60, the failure is not good news. Can Biontech fill the gap?

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to consult with the federal states on the implementation of the Stiko recommendation on the Astrazeneca vaccine this Wednesday. Not an easy task under these conditions. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

