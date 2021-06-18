ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

shut down

How many people will actually be vaccinated against Corona in Germany? The Berlin SPD top candidate Giffey calls for more advertising and educational work.

Berlin – With “Germany rolls up the # sleeves”, the federal government is promoting the corona vaccination – on Twitter, on posters, in commercials. That should make those who are still impatiently waiting for a vaccination appointment even more impatient. The core target group is not they, but the vaccine skeptics in Germany.

But the vaccination campaign is not getting through to them effectively, said Ilka Ringleb in March Daily mirror-Interview. For the market research institute MediaAnalyzer, she asked for their effectiveness in a study with 509 participants. And even now in June, a prominent politician is worried about the opponents and the undecided: Franziska Giffey.

SPD politician Giffey calls for more advertising for the corona vaccination

The Berlin SPD top candidate and ex-Federal Family Minister called on Wednesday in the ntvBroadcast “Frühstart” more advertising for the corona vaccination. Although there are currently still many volunteers waiting for a vaccination appointment, they will soon also be vaccinated. “And then we come to the point where we also have to address those who are still thinking, who are still more negative or who say I’m not really informed about it yet,” explained Giffey. More efforts are needed to convince vaccine skeptics in Germany. It demands more educational and persuasive work.

On the question of whether more children should get vaccinations now, Giffey referred to the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). This initially only recommends the Covid 19 vaccination for children with previous illnesses. Therefore, Giffey initially expects the parents to get vaccinated. “A very clear request and request to all adults: Get vaccinated as soon as you can. This will also protect your children. “

Giffey: End of the corona measures in Germany in sight

Giffey, who was stripped of his doctorate in early June, explains in ntv-Interview further that a very good vaccination rate among adults is needed in order to be able to end the corona measures. “That is reached at 60 or over 60 percent.” This vaccination quota will be reached soon, so the SPD politician. “The more people are vaccinated, the safer we are, the sooner opening steps can also be made.” However, in addition to the vaccination rate, the incidence and occupancy of the intensive care beds must also be taken into account, explains Giffey.

With the development of the corona vaccines, a big step was taken in the fight against the coronavirus. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 50.1 percent (as of June 17) of the German population have now received at least one vaccine dose. 29.6 percent of the total population were fully vaccinated. In an international comparison, Germany ranks 10th in terms of the proportion of first vaccinations Handelsblatt. (jsch / frs)