The corona vaccinations have started in Germany. But not everyone should be vaccinated against the coronavirus immediately – especially not certain people.

At the end of 2020, in Germany the Vaccinations in the fight against the corona pandemic *.

the in the fight against the corona pandemic *. The vaccine is controversial because of it gene-based Mode of action. The corona vaccine from Biontech is the first of its kind to be approved on the market.

is controversial because of it Mode of action. The corona vaccine from is the first of its kind to be approved on the market. There are already Side effects known by the vaccination may occur. The vaccine caused severe allergic reactions * in a few people.

The long-awaited corona vaccine is finally in Germany allowed and the first groups of people are allowed to join vaccinate to let. The Corona hotlines, through which vaccination appointments * are assigned, are already overloaded. However, some people are worried and undecided whether or not they are at all vaccinate should leave – and partly rightly.

The Corona vaccine already made negative headlines: The Corona vaccination can trigger an allergy shock, like echo24.de reported. That rarely happens, but it also happens to others Side effects are possible. In addition, there is a general skepticism because the vaccine is based on a new, gene-based Mode of action that was approved for the first time. But how does the vaccine work, which one ingredients included? And above all: who shouldn’t be for the time being vaccinate to let?

Corona vaccine from Biontech: These are the ingredients

The Corona vaccine from Biontech is given twice three weeks apart at a dose of 30 micrograms each. The Active ingredient consists 30 micrograms messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). The vaccination contains some kind of blueprint for that Spike protein, a component of the coronavirus. The vaccination allows the body to produce this protein on its own and that Coronavirus fight.

The ingredients of the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer mRNA Lipids (((4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl) bis (hexane-6,1-diyl) bis (2-hexyl decanoate), 2[(Polyethylenglykol)-2000]-N, N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and cholesterol) Potassium chloride monobasic potassium phosphate Sodium chloride dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate Sucrose.

Further ingredients of the vaccine are made of a protective cover Lipid nanoparticles, and various Saltswho the mRNA and the Lipids protect and promote the uptake of the vaccine in the body. Unlike conventional vaccines, that comes Corona vaccine without preservatives and active enhancers. The vaccine should be already 28 days after the first vaccination effect demonstrate.

This ingredient seems to be responsible for the allergy shocks

Because the RNA is not very stable, the vaccine be stored extremely cold: at up to minus 80 degrees. As a further protection, the RNA needs a shell, which also helps it to penetrate the cells. This shell consists of Lipid nanoparticles. Three of these four lipids are artificial, the only natural fat they contain Cholesterol.

Some experts believe that the cause of the isolated severe allergic reactions after vaccination these are lipid globules. Suspicion is loud Frankfurter Rundschau especially the polyethylene glycol. However, none of the lipids contained are unusual substances; they are often found in medicines or cosmetics. Whether it’s really about this ingredient is, however, has not yet been scientifically proven.

Corona vaccine from Biontech: This is how the vaccine works

In the past there was a rumor that the corona vaccine could change the DNA of humans – after all, it will be used for vaccination Genetic information of the coronavirus in the human cell smuggled in. As soon as the mRNA has arrived in the human cells, thanks to the plan stored on them, they can recreate the virus protein and the immune system present. It stimulates the human immune system to produce Antibodies at.

Worry that specifically the mRNA vaccines bring with them special security risks and like that human genome change, experts keep loud German press agency for unfounded. “At the People the genome is in the form of DNA in the cell nucleus, ”says the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for the safety of vaccines. “An integration of RNA in DNA is not possible due to the different chemical structure. “

These people should play it safe with the corona vaccination

Especially Allergy suffererswho already have one anaphylactic shock who have had a vaccination should be informed before Corona vaccination prefer to contact your family doctor again. People who have hay fever or Allergies You don’t have to worry about house dust or animal hair.

What are vaccination reactions and what should I do if I suspect I have a vaccination reaction? You can find out in our video:#Vaccination #Vaccine # Side effects pic.twitter.com/EjtwO7zo0n – BMG (@BMG_Bund) December 30, 2020

Patients who are taking blood-thinning medication should also consult. Since the vaccine If the muscle needs to be injected, there is an increased risk of bleeding when taking these drugs.

These side effects are possible due to the corona vaccine

Next to one allergic shock, which is rather unlikely, are already a few more Side effects of Corona vaccine from Biontech known:

Known side effects of the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer according to the study – Pain at the vaccination site: 66 to 83 percent of the subjects – Fatigue: 34 to 59 percent of the subjects – Headache: 25 to 52 percent of the subjects – Muscle pain: 14 to 37 percent of the subjects – Chills: 6 to 35 percent of the subjects – Pain in the limbs : 9 to 22 percent of the subjects – diarrhea: 8 to 12 percent of the subjects – fever: 11 percent of the older subjects, 16 percent of the younger subjects From the end of July to mid-November, 44,820 subjects were examined and the results were published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”. Around half of the test subjects received the vaccine twice, the rest a placebo without effect.

What long-term side effects can the corona vaccine cause?

The criticism is that the long-term consequences of the corona vaccine cannot be researched in such a short period of time. For this the vaccine be tested extensively over the years. However, initial conclusions can be drawn about possible Side effects out Researches drawn in the past. The Corona vaccines should continue to be observed. * echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

