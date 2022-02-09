Home page world

divide

The corona vaccination for children under five is approaching in the USA. In Germany, however, it will still be some time before that happens. © Robert Michael/dpa

When will the corona vaccination for children under five years come? Something is happening in the United States. In Germany, families still have to be patient.

more on the subject Corona vaccination for children under the age of five: that’s how long it will take in Germany

Many parents of small children would like a corona vaccine for the little ones. Something is now happening in the United States when it comes to vaccines for children under the age of five, like the portal calf* reported. Because last week, Biontech and its US partner Pfizer applied for emergency approval of their corona vaccine for children under five years of age.

wa.de* reveals how long the vaccine for children under five years of age will be in Germany. – *wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA