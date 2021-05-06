ofRichard Strobl shut down

Children are also expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus soon. Health Minister Spahn is apparently planning to start soon.

Berlin – The corona vaccinations in Germany are advancing day by day. Almost 1.1 million people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Now the government is also planning to vaccinate children – in the person of Health Minister Jens Spahn.

He plans that all children between the ages of twelve and 18 in the respective federal state will receive a vaccination offer from Biontech by the end of the summer vacation. This emerges from a draft resolution for a meeting with the health ministers of the 16 federal states on Thursday, which both Business Insider and Bild report on.

The prerequisite for this is the approval of the Biontech vaccine for the corresponding age group. Spahn therefore expects approval by the European Medicines Agency in June.