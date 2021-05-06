D.he German company Biontech and the American partner Pfizer donate corona vaccine for athletes, coaches and supervisors who take part in the Olympic Games and the subsequent Paralympics in Tokyo. This was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Under the agreement, the companies and the IOC will coordinate with National Olympic Committees around the world to identify and meet local vaccine doses needs for national Olympic delegations, the IOC statement said.

“The delivery of the first cans to the participating delegations should start at the end of May if possible to ensure that the delegations receive the second cans before they arrive in Tokyo,” said the IOC. These donated vaccine doses would be provided in addition to those supplied under agreements with governments around the world.

The donation of vaccine doses will not affect the supply of national populations with Covid-19 doses. “This vaccine donation is another instrument in our catalog of measures to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games safe for all participants and to show solidarity with our gracious Japanese hosts,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “We invite the athletes and delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and whenever possible.”

By getting vaccinated, they could send a strong message that vaccination is not just about personal health, but also about solidarity and consideration for the well-being of others in their communities, it said. In March, IOC chief Bach had announced that he would buy vaccine in China for the summer games from July 23 to August 8 and the 2022 winter games in Beijing.