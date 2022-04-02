Home page politics

Of: Christian Deutschlaender

There is currently no majority for compulsory corona vaccination. The traffic light coalition has opted for the course of infecting society, comments Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – It sounds so uplifting, so state-supporting: Without party pressure, just following their conscience, the MPs will vote freely next week on compulsory vaccination. For weeks people dreamed of a “great moment” for the Bundestag. What. A darker moment looms. As things stand, MPs remain in a bizarre stalemate. There is no majority for anything: not for compulsory vaccination, not for the applications against it, not for the compromises over 50 or over 60, not for the idea of ​​​​enacting a precautionary law.

Corona vaccination obligation: traffic light has decided on the course of contamination

Nothing at all: what a thin result. In terms of content, the country gains little from this. There is no question: In the short term, compulsory vaccination is dead as a doornail*. In the Omikron situation, with courses mostly outside the clinics, there is no need for an obligation. It could only be implemented with major upheavals and at the price of radicalizing opponents. The traffic light coalition, without having the courage to speak honestly, has chosen the course of infecting society. But if – very uncertain, not impossible – a worse mutation prevails in autumn/winter, the government will be left blank. Then it will be far too late to get back into week-long debates about compulsory vaccination.

Ampel hesitated too long, acted half-heartedly

Therefore, an anticipatory decision, narrowly defined and strictly interpreted, as proposed by the Union, would be a good way forward. But the traffic light, which is in fact irreconcilably divided in Corona * politics, hesitated too long, acted half-heartedly; and the Union is blocking compromises because they would rather see Chancellor Scholz landing on his stomach in this vote. You can do all of this, but you shouldn’t call it a “conscientious decision”.

