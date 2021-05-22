D.he vaccinations against Covid-19 are progressing quickly in Germany and will gain further momentum with the involvement of company and private doctors on June 7th. On that day, the sequence of vaccinations according to risk groups, the so-called prioritization, is also omitted.

There are high hopes for the programs in the companies because they could also reach employees for whom it is too difficult to make an appointment and to go to the normal vaccination doctor. The general manager of the employers’ association BDA, Steffen Kampeter, formulates this expectation as follows: “With the use of vaccination in companies, people no longer come to the vaccine, but the vaccine comes to the people.”

However, not immediately – and anyway not immediately to everyone. This is due to the scarcity of the preparations, but not only. There are also problems with the logistics and organization in the vaccination centers. Weaknesses in the process lead to huge inventories of unused doses building up. Although the vaccine is supplied by the manufacturers, it only makes it into the patient’s upper arm with a long delay or not at all. By the end of last week, May 16, a total of 46.5 million vaccine doses had been delivered to Germany. According to calculations by the Munich statistics service provider Analytic Services, around 6.4 million of them had not yet been inoculated on the same day – this corresponds to a share of around 14 percent.

Almost 1.4 million doses administered in a day

The skepticism of the population towards AstraZeneca certainly plays a role: 20 percent of that vaccine was still stored in the refrigerator. But it was even more with the actually popular mRNA vaccine from Moderna (34 percent). And 8 percent could not be inoculated by BioNTech either. In the course of the past week, the inventory has shrunk to around three million units, but with the fresh deliveries it will increase sharply again.

Despite these obstacles on the way to herd immunity, things are moving forward. According to the Robert Koch Institute, eight people are vaccinated every second. On May 12th, a daily high was reached with almost 1.4 million administered units. On Thursday it was around 910,000.

This means that almost eleven million people in Germany or 13 percent of the total population are now fully vaccinated. 39 percent or 33 million people have received at least one injection. Germany has also caught up in an international comparison. With the number of vaccine doses administered per 100 inhabitants, the Federal Republic of 49.5 is above the EU average of 46.5. According to the data portal Our World in Data, the Netherlands only achieved a value of 44, in Switzerland it is 42.