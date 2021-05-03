ofPatrick Huljina shut down

Doctors in Germany are currently warning of delays in the first corona vaccinations in practices. The existing Biontech vaccine is required for second vaccinations.

Berlin – The pace of the vaccination campaign in Germany has increased again in the past week. Last Wednesday (April 28), more than a million corona vaccinations were administered in just one day for the first time. According to the vaccination dashboard figures, more than one in four Germans has now received at least one initial vaccination against the coronavirus *. Doctors warn, however, that there could be delays in the coming days and weeks, especially with the first vaccinations.

Corona in Germany: Doctors warn of a delay in the first vaccination in practices

“The quantities of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer * announced by the Federal Ministry of Health for May are not sufficient to be able to carry out initial vaccinations on a significant scale in the practices from the middle of the month,” said Andreas Gassen, head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) a message to the doctor’s office. This is the Rheinische Post in front.

“The reason for this is that the necessary second vaccinations with this vaccine are carried out from this point in time,” the KBV boss continued. In the letter, Gassen calls on those responsible from politics to “finally ensure that the practices receive enough vaccine”.

The head of the North Rhine Pharmacists’ Association, Thomas Preis, confirmed the vaccine shortage * feared by Gassen Rheinische Post. “In the week after Easter, the medical practices were able to inoculate around a million Biontech cans for the first time. The second vaccination will then be due from the second week of May, ”he explained. “But since a total of only 1.3 million Biontech doses can now be made available, it will not be possible to give as many first vaccinations as before,” said Preis.

Corona in Germany: Large vaccine deliveries expected in June

According to a delivery forecast by the Federal Ministry of Health (as of April 30), the practices should each receive 1.6 million doses per week from Biontech in May and more than one million doses of the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca * in the first two weeks of May. .

In June there should be a sharp increase in vaccine deliveries. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is therefore optimistic that the vaccination prioritization can then be lifted * at the latest. In June, more than three million doses of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer are expected each week for medical practices and company doctors in Germany. After 3.4 million doses in the week from May 31, more than 3.6 million should follow for three weeks and then more than 3.7 million corona vaccination doses in the week of June 28 *. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA