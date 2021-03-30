The federal and state corona policy continues to cause criticism. Jan Korte from the Linspartei is now calling for a step-by-step plan to resolve the “vaccination disaster”.

Berlin – The corona crisis does not seem to be over for a long time. The number of infections is rising again and yet some countries are announcing further openings. After the last Prime Minister’s Conference, the Easter peace was decided and later withdrawn by the Chancellor. Left parliamentary group manager Jan Korte proposes a different kind of “Easter calm” for the further course of action in the Corona crisis: “A sensible plan would be: All prime ministers, the members of the federal government and Karl Lauterbach will not give any more interviews until Easter,” he said of the German press agency on Tuesday. Instead, the aforementioned politicians should work out a step-by-step plan on how the “vaccination disaster” could be resolved and the corona pandemic dealt with.

“These proposals will then be presented in a special session of the Bundestag after Easter, after which they will be extensively discussed with scientists and social groups in Parliament, changed and finally decided on nationwide,” suggested Korte. The eternal back and forth and the constant going it alone, “which drive everyone crazy”, should come to an end.

Joachim Stamp (FDP) calls for a rapid amendment to the Infection Protection Act by parliament

In the fight against the rapidly increasing corona numbers, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Vice-Prime Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) has called for a rapid amendment to the Infection Protection Act by parliament. Instead of going into the Easter break, the Bundestag and Bundesrat should adopt the “Framework for the Infection Protection Act”, which the states and municipalities then put into practice on site, said the NRW Family Minister on Tuesday on the radio station WDR 5. The result would then not be “quick fixes”, like the Easter rest agreed by the federal and state governments and then tipped again by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “But then it would be discussed sensibly and could be the basis for the next ten difficult weeks,” said Stamp. Until the end of May or the beginning of June, the pandemic is still going through a “difficult phase”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) exerted strong pressure on the countries on Sunday evening in the ARD program “Anne Will” to persuade them to implement the emergency brake and to take more stringent measures against the third wave of infections. She clearly rejected model projects with openings. She also indicated that, if necessary, the federal government could take action if the states did not act. According to Merkel, one possibility could be more precise requirements in the Infection Protection Act. This would have to be decided by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. So far, the next session of the Bundestag is planned for mid-April. (dp / dpa)