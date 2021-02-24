Is Germany experiencing a vaccination disaster? Hundreds of cans are lying around in refrigerators after a lack of vaccines. Now the next problem looms.

Munich – Speed ​​is the order of the day when vaccinating in the corona pandemic. In Germany, many look envious of other countries. To the undisputed world vaccination champion Israel and the British. From the start, things made slow progress in Germany. The European Union had secured vaccine from the manufacturers too tightly and too hesitantly.

“And the effects can now be seen in the delivery schedule for the cans,” says US researcher Andrea Taylor from Duke University world. The Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University summarizes in its comprehensive Statistics of global vaccine orders together. It’s about who ordered where and how much. High-income countries were quickly able to secure vaccines.

Canada, for example, has really hamstered and bought enough to vaccinate its population five times, according to the statistics. Poorer countries hardly have any vaccine to vaccinate their entire population. The developing countries, on the other hand, have to rely on the Covax program of the Cavi vaccine alliance.

The amount of vaccine is one thing, but the delivery time also matters. Israel secured comparatively little vaccine, but started early. The EU has secured well over 200 percent, but the vaccine doses come later. That will change soon. However, Germany is currently managing to get all available corona vaccine doses to women or men despite the still scarce vaccine quantities. Myths are spreading about the corona vaccine.

Corona vaccination debacle in Germany – vaccines are stored in the refrigerator

The AstraZeneca vaccine often lies unused in refrigerators. Three deliveries have already been transported to Germany – a total of 1,452,000 doses, as can be seen from the vaccination dashboard. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 238,556 have been vaccinated so far (data status: February 23, 2021). And the next delivery is just around the corner.

Corona vaccine Amount of vaccine delivered so far Vaccinated according to the RKI vaccination monitor (February 23) AstraZeneca 1,452,000 cans 238,556 BioNTech / Pfizer 5,740,995 cans 3,169,936 Moderna 336,000 cans 118,802

At first there was a total chaos when making appointments. The corona vaccination hotline was hopelessly overloaded at times. Many seniors have already failed because of a complicated online registration. The start was anything but glamorous. In the meantime, Germany is hardly catching up. Many people who want to be vaccinated are still waiting for a vaccination appointment. The first priority group in the vaccination ordinance should actually be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter, said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CSU) in early February. These are people over the age of 80, residents of nursing homes, nursing staff in homes and staff in intensive care units, emergency rooms and emergency services. In Germany alone 3.9 million people are over 80 years of age. There is still time until the end of March.

Corona vaccine – delivery volumes will be the next problem

The capacity of the vaccination centers is limited. Germany’s statutory health insurance doctors complain that there is an acute vaccination jam. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 140,000 vaccinations per day were most recently carried out in the 433 vaccination centers. Spahn said on Wednesday on ZDF that the countries had reported capacities of up to 300,000 vaccinations a day. That is why he is assuming “that it will now be ramped up significantly”.

There are still further bottlenecks looming: “As early as March, the capacity of the vaccination centers could no longer be sufficient to vaccinate all available doses,” according to a paper by the Ministry of Health published on February 10th. The “Modeling of Vaccination Scenarios” was created by the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (ZI) on behalf of the government. Due to the vaccine deliveries, 698,000 vaccinations per day are possible in April. In the vaccination centers, the daily capacity can be increased to up to 500,000 in March, reports the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). That is still not enough.

Corona: Germany vaccinated until August 1st?

In order to avoid a vaccination backlog, the KBV calls on politicians to create the necessary framework conditions for vaccination in medical practices. “As soon as there are enough vaccines, the doctors in private practice must be involved in the national vaccination campaign,” said KBV boss Dr. Andreas Gassen in Berlin.

The ZI has provided an online tool to illustrate the various corona vaccination scenarios. So far, the capacity in the vaccination centers has only been used to almost 40 percent. If doctors’ practices were involved in vaccination, up to 50,000 more vaccine doses could be vaccinated per week. This would significantly increase the vaccination rate. Risk level 1 would be vaccinated by April 18 and the rest of the population by August 1, 2021 according to the ZI simulation. That is a scenario that gives rise to hope. Waiting until the coronavirus reaches the limit of its ability to mutate is also a strategy. But to achieve a bit of normalcy in our life faster is the number of people vaccinated. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network