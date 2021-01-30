Does the government still know what is going on with the people in the Corona crisis? This is what a well-known district administrator asks himself in an emotional video message.

Heinsberg – At the beginning of the Corona crisis has been Stephan Pusch perhaps the best known District Administrator Germany. When the new virus entered a first wave Germany spread, the district of Heinsberg was an early Corona hotspot. Pusch insisted on addressing the population on the Internet. He continues with that almost a year later – and he has a lot to talk about. The way politics reacted in the last few months of the corona pandemic apparently pissed him off.

The citizen phone is not standing still these days. in the District of Heinsberg the citizens want exactly the same as everywhere else in the country: a statement about when they want theirs vaccination can get. Like many other district administrators, Stephan Pusch notices what people are saying during the Corona pandemic emotional. And he has the impression that the problems are not openly stated at a higher level. In a YouTube video, he picks up the all-round blow from corona vaccine to school closings.

Chaos with corona vaccinations – employees in the Heinsberg district are “mentally at the end”

Pusch cannot understand what he hears from those responsible, because the citizens in his circle tell frustrating stories. They report that they are at the Hotline can’t get through to one Vaccination appointment to agree. The information they get there changes sometimes every hour. There are insecure people who face the hazards at a Contagion with Corona have real fear for their lives. If the politicians then say that the allocation of vaccination appointments is going well, that is “a pure one Diversionary maneuvers“, Says Pusch. Whoever said something like that didn’t have the ears at the base. His employees on the phone, who help the citizens, are at least “mentally at the end”.

Pusch hardly goes into individual persons, but everyone should quickly understand that he is primarily concerned with the Crisis management the Federal government talks. It has long been known what the challenge is. So there was time to prepare for the current situation. Measured against this, the implementation is now “modest”. Pusch can still resist the open swearing.

Contracts for corona vaccines “every farmer would have negotiated better”

Jens Spahn he puts on the hot seat to buy the vaccines. “The Federal Minister of Health says it’s the EU’s fault. The EU says manufacturers have theirs contracts not adhered to. ”On such Finger pointing the district administrator has no desire. His conclusion is much more direct: “Either I made a watertight contract or I didn’t make a watertight contract.” For him, it is clear: “Any farmer in the Heinsberg district would have negotiated that better.”

Later they will also get them State governments their broadside off. When it comes to school, Pusch wants more specific corona plans than have existed so far. “I ask for intelligent solutions,” demands the district administrator. He would like to slowly bring the children back into the country from mid-February school bring. What he has been missing so far, however, is a clear timetable that is not decided at the last minute: “You can’t go back to the a few days in advance Prime Minister meet and say: We are now doing this and that. ”At least a week in advance you have to know what the plans are.

The next Corona summit is scheduled for Monday February 1st. Perhaps then at least a few of Stephan Pusch’s wishes will come true. (rm)