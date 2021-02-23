The introduction of a vaccination pass has been the subject of heated debate for weeks. An expert sees no alternative. However, the EU plans don’t seem to pick up all seniors.

Munich – The fear of the new corona virus and its most stubborn mutations will continue to accompany Germany throughout this year. Because Sars-CoV-2 * will unfortunately not evaporate completely. Which is why a two-class society could threaten to develop. On the one hand the vaccinated *, on the other hand the citizens who refuse to prick.

Because it is apparently already certain that a vaccination certificate will come. That reports the imagewho wants to know about a corresponding decision by the Corona cabinet. However, it is a digital version for use on cell phones. Specifically, the electronic patient file will be expanded with the corresponding vaccination certificate.

Vaccination certificate is coming: starting date probably in January 2022 – then every German could be vaccinated

The start date is being envisaged in January 2022. By then at the latest, every citizen in Germany should have been given the opportunity * to have one of the vaccines approved in the EU administered. According to a new study by the IT industry association “Bitkom”, the willingness to vaccinate continues to increase in Germany. Among the more than 1000 respondents, 72 percent would have said they would like this treatment ntv quoted.

Nevertheless, for millions of Germans in front of restaurants, cinemas or hotels, starting next year it could mean: You can’t get in here. In the image Thomas Mertens, head of the Federal Standing Committee on Vaccination – STIKO for short – is quoted as follows: “In life provision, in clinics or homes, this is out of the question. But in the private sector – in cinemas, theaters, restaurants and on airlines, I can certainly imagine such evidence. “

From 2022, presumably one of the most important documents: The vaccination certificate should facilitate the return to normal life. © Andreas Arnold / dpa

Vaccination certificate is coming: In some countries, evidence replaces the obligation to test and quarantine

The virologist at the Robert Koch Institute * also refers to other nations: “This has already been introduced many times internationally, so we cannot prevent it at all.” Examples include Denmark, Sweden and Greece *. But Poland and Romania or smaller European nations such as Iceland, Estonia, Georgia or the Republic of Moldova are also canceling the test and quarantine requirement in the event of a vaccination certificate. The initiative of several EU countries for a common vaccination certificate is also supported by the German government.

As the image further reported, a digital standard corona vaccination certificate was already decided at the European level at the end of January. It remains to be seen whether this would also be a satisfactory solution for seniors. Even the vaccination appointments, which can often only be completed digitally, often drive the older generations to despair.

Mertens also emphasizes in the tabloid: “It is important that the vaccination offer is sufficient first to not put anyone at a disadvantage.” If this is guaranteed, people who refuse to be vaccinated must obviously come to terms with various travel restrictions. And then you might not be welcome everywhere in your own country when it comes to leisure activities. (mg) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

List of rubric lists: © Andreas Arnold / dpa