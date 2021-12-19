Home page world

From: Magdalena Fürthauer

A nurse forged her corona vaccination certificate and came to work infected. © IMAGO / Sylvio Dittrich

In Lower Saxony, a nurse came to work infected and with a fake corona vaccination certificate. Now the public prosecutor’s office is investigating manslaughter.

Hildesheim – An unbelievable incident is currently shaking Lower Saxony. As previously reported, a nurse at a nursing home forged her vaccination certificate and went to work infected. Three residents have since died of Corona. Now the public prosecutor’s office in Hanover is investigating manslaughter, so Picture on sunday.

Lower Saxony: nurse forged corona vaccination certificate – investigation for manslaughter

According to the home manager Michael Ossenkopp, the 44-year-old nurse was able to present a vaccination certificate at the end of November. Before that, she had regularly presented negative test results and always wore an FFP2 mask when on duty. At the beginning of December, her child finally fell ill with Corona, but since she was allegedly vaccinated twice, she was allowed to continue to work.

When she finally got symptoms as well, the home manager checked the batch number of her vaccinations, Ossenkopp told image. The number doesn’t even exist, that’s how he noticed the forgery. She had already been noticed as an opponent of vaccinations. The nurse admitted everything, whereupon the home manager terminated her without notice. A serious incident, especially in view of the new Omikron variant in Germany.

Corona vaccination pass forged: the nurse probably carried the virus in the old people’s home

But only four days after the 44-year-old left the nursing home, the first corona cases occurred. Meanwhile, three residents have died from the infection. One of the fatalities is loud image an 80-year-old who has already received her booster vaccination. “Mother would still be alive if none of this had happened!” The son of the deceased told the newspaper.

The public prosecutor had the image informed that the home management had done everything right. The woman from Hildesheim is now being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter. She is currently at large.

Corona: vaccination pass forged – Interior Minister “stunned”

Lower Saxony’s interior minister, Boris Pistorius, was visibly shocked by the newspaper. “If the suspicion is confirmed, it would be an incredibly tragic and shocking case that stunned me,” said the SPD minister. The “ignorance of Corona” has “terrible consequences”, as the case shows.

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius makes the fake vaccine of the nursing staff “stunned”. © IMAGO / localpic

“Anyone who deliberately works with old, pre-stressed or sick people without vaccination is acting ruthlessly and unscrupulously. That is extremely criminal, ”Pistorius continues. The politician had already attracted attention in advance with his strict Covid line for Lower Saxony.

Corona: vaccination scandal in Schleswig-Holstein

But the case in Hildesheim is no longer the only vaccination scandal in the medical field. In a hospital in Neumünster (Schleswig-Holstein), a senior doctor also forged his vaccination card, according to the image. Now the doctor has tested positive for the corona virus and is in quarantine. As far as is known, however, he is unlikely to have infected any patients. Here too, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating. (mef)