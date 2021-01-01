The first six regional vaccination centers will open in Hesse on January 19, 2021 – including the one in Fulda. People who belong to the highest priority group can register for their corona vaccination from January 12th.

Wiesbaden – The Regional vaccination centers in Hessen open on January 19th* 2021. Share that Interior Minister Peter Beuth and Health Minister Kai Klose With. The six regional vaccination centers in kassel, to water, Fulda, Frankfurt, Wiesbaden and Darmstadt. They take care of them Cities and the whole Surrounding area with the coronaVaccination. Which regional vaccination center which Cities and municipalities are explained on a website. For every Hessin and everyone Hesse there is a responsible regional vaccination center.

The registrations for corona– Vaccination start on January 12, 2021 for People in Hessethat of the highest Prioritization group after corona– Vaccination ordinance of Federal Ministry of Health belong. "These are essentially Women and Menwho are 80 years and older, "they explain minister (see box). Two ways lead for Relatives the first group for personal Vaccination appointment: first the Telephone registration via the hotline 116 117 and, secondly, the Online registration through a website. The citizen's hotline is available for general questions Hessian state government available at (0800) 555 4666.