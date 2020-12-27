BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Exactly eleven months after the first corona infection became known in Germany, vaccinations against the deadly virus will begin in all federal states on Sunday. First, people over the age of 80, as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk, should be immunized. For this purpose, mobile vaccination teams in particular will be on the road. Most of the more than 400 vaccination centers will not be operational until the next few days.

In a senior center in Halberstadt in Saxony-Anhalt, the first residents and employees were vaccinated on Saturday. This marked the start of the largest vaccination campaign ever in Germany.

The federal government advocates that as many people as possible get vaccinated – also to protect others. According to experts, a vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent is necessary to get the pandemic under control. According to a YouGov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency, 65 percent of Germans intend to get vaccinated.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for a “national show of strength”. “This vaccine is the decisive key to defeating this pandemic. It is the key that we can get our lives back,” said the CDU politician on Saturday.

The first corona infection in Germany became known on January 27, 2020. Since then, more than 1.6 million infections have been registered. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 29,422 infected people had died by Saturday in Germany./mfi/DP/zb