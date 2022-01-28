Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) presents the posters for the new vaccination campaign at a press conference. © Hannibal Hanschke/dpa

The federal government wants to boost the sluggish vaccination progress in Germany with a new campaign. At first, this mostly earned ridicule and malice.

Berlin – 73.7 percent of the total population in Germany has so far received full vaccination protection against the corona virus. 51.7 percent had themselves boosted with another vaccination in addition to the basic immunization. With these numbers, the Federal Republic is lagging behind in a European comparison. Especially behind countries like Portugal or Spain, where significantly higher proportions of the population have received vaccination protection.

New vaccination campaign for Germany – Scholz presents “Vaccination helps”

In order to further close the resulting vaccination gap, also with a view to future variants, the federal government has now once again spent money to convince those who are undecided of a corona vaccination. The newly created vaccination campaign is expected to cost 60 million euros between January and March alone. At the presentation of the campaign on Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) once again emphasized the goals that the government wants to achieve through it. “We also try to get into many target groups; To reach citizens who have not been reached by the various information activities so far,” said the Prime Minister.

“Vaccination helps” is the motto of the new campaign. The slogan is also prominent on the plain posters with a blue-green background. Under the motto, additions such as “Even to everyone you love” or “Even if you can’t hear it anymore” are presented on various posters. From the Ministry’s point of view, the slogan shows briefly and concisely that the corona vaccination is useful in all areas of life under pandemic conditions. Whether the vaccination campaign, which appears to be very sober, can really convince target groups that they have previously refused to be vaccinated can at least be doubted.

Vaccination campaign: 60 million euros in costs and poor chances of success?

“In such a polarized situation, it is now very difficult, if not impossible, to communicate across the deep divide between the groups,” said conflict researcher Ulrich Wagner from the Philipps University of Marburg in an interview with the German Press Agency. Nevertheless, Wagner can imagine that the new campaign could reach at least some people.

The new vaccination campaign was met with mockery and malice, especially on social media, where many users and politicians complained about the monotony of the posters in connection with the high costs. The visual similarity between the new posters and a 50-cent stamp that you can get in various German autobahn toilets from the provider Sanifair is often brought to the fore. A user also expresses the suspicion that such a design could have been obtained from various people for a crate of beer instead of 60 million euros.

New vaccination campaign is ridiculed: “It takes a lot of money to look so cheap”

The direct comparison between the new federal government posters and the posters for the vaccination campaign in the southern French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, which were presented in France last summer, also causes excitement. In the latter, a couple is seen getting closer in the back seat of a car, hugging each other tightly. Above it is the words “Yes, the vaccine has desirable side effects”. While on the one hand people work with maximum emotionality, Germany relies on sober information transfer. “Fiery is known to be a German specialty,” comments another user sarcastically on the comparison.

The new vaccination campaign was also aptly summarized by the journalist Robin Alexander in the ARD talk show “maischberger. the week”. “It takes a lot of money to look so cheap,” he quoted country singer Dolly Parton with a view to the poster campaign to laughter from the other guests. A look at the vaccination rate in a few months might reveal whether the 60 million euro campaign will pay off in the end.

Ministry of Health refers to the successes of the past vaccination campaign

The past vaccination campaign “Germany rolls up its sleeves” is at least considered a success by the responsible ministry. It was intended to gradually draw the attention of the prioritized groups and then the general population to the vaccination and increase the willingness to vaccinate – and with success, as the authority explains in retrospect: “The campaign “Germany rolls up #sleeves” has made a wide-ranging contribution and with various services for transparent clarification. It remains to be seen whether such an assessment can also be made about the new vaccination campaign. (fd)