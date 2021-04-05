Angela Merkel wants to offer all Germans a corona vaccination by summer. They are less and less convinced that they will keep their promise.

Berlin – “Do you think that the federal government can offer all those willing to vaccinate a corona vaccination by September 21, as promised?” Almost two thirds of Germans would answer this question in the negative, so they do not trust Angela Merkel’s (CDU) plans. That got a poll from YouGov on behalf of the dpa.

Accordingly, only 23 percent expect that the target will be met. 62 percent, however, do not expect it. 15 percent did not provide any information. Compared to a similar survey at the beginning of February, skepticism has risen.

Corona vaccination: Confidence in Merkel’s promise is falling

Something similar resulted from the ZDF Political Barometer: 71 percent of those questioned answered the question in the negative: “Will it be possible for everyone who wants to be vaccinated by the end of the summer?” The survey by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen on March 26th, 2021 was not just about a vaccination offer, but about the actual vaccination against the coronavirus *. Nevertheless, one thing is clear: the majority of those surveyed expect that they will have to wait longer for the vaccine doses than they had hoped.

Finally, the vaccination schedule * got mixed up by exposing the Astrazeneca substance *. In the meantime the vaccine was no longer inoculated. On March 30, 2021, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommended that Astrazeneca should only be administered to people over the age of 60. In addition to the loss of trust in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s * vaccination promise, is loud YouGov A slight decrease in willingness to be vaccinated can also be observed: 57 percent of those surveyed want to be vaccinated. 8 percent said they had already been vaccinated. This makes the proponents 65 percent. In a survey in mid-January, 67 percent wanted to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations worldwide: Germany lags behind with a rate of 12 percent

Around 250 to 300 thousand cans are currently inoculated every day in Germany. With a first vaccination rate of 12.1 percent, Germany cannot exactly shine in an international comparison. You can find more figures and graphics on vaccination progress in Germany here. Israel still tops the world list by some distance. A good 60 percent of the people there have already received at least one vaccination. Great Britain vaccinated 46 percent of the population, the United States 31 percent (data as of April 2, 2021). It seems unlikely that Germany will be able to catch up again. But at least the vaccination speed should be increased through new vaccine deliveries and vaccinations in general practitioners’ practices after Easter. (lb) Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

