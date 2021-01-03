When it came to the corona vaccine, there was initially great skepticism, then hope. Now frustration is widespread, and enormous. There is not enough vaccine for everyone. A retirement home tries to solve the problem.

Frankfurt – The Corona vaccine in Germany is scarce. Prioritization should ensure a reasonable and fair distribution at the start of the mass vaccinations. Not everyone gets it. Younger people have to be patient. Highest priority have according to the vaccine regulation * people who at least 80 years old are who live or work in nursing or old people’s homes; Personnel in intensive care units, in emergency rooms and emergency services.

Corona vaccine – lottery procedure in the nursing home causes a stir

But already for them most vulnerable group is hardly any vaccine against the treacherous corona virus * there. In a nursing home, vaccination doses are now to be raffled. An unbearable step for some relatives. Via Twitter makes one son to vent his anger and feelings. In his mother’s (88) retirement home, the lot decides the sequence of vaccinations, he writes.

“My 88 year old mother lives in a senior citizens facility in Frankfurt. The #vaccination against # COVID19 started this week. But the vaccination doses are not enough, now there is a raffle among the residents who will be vaccinated first. Etiquette forbids portraying my feelings“, Lutz Stroppe tweeted on December 31st.

Lutz Stroppe is the former State Secretary of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (40). The 64-year-old is angry that so little Biontech vaccine is available in Germany. His mother’s turn to get the vaccinations just by accident.

My 88 year old mother lives in a senior citizens facility in Frankfurt. The # Vaccinate versus # COVID19 started this week. The #Vaccination doses but not enough, now there is a raffle among the residents who will be vaccinated first.

Etiquette forbids portraying my feelings. – Stroppe (@LutzStroppe) December 31, 2020

Vaccination raffle in the nursing home – This is how Twitter users react

The reactions follow immediately. “A draw is total nonsense,” writes a Twitter user. It would be better to proceed according to age and previous illnesses. Others report similar situations. “My father lives in a senior citizens’ residence in Heidelberg and only those in need of care are vaccinated,” comments one user. The rest of the residents must see how they get a vaccination. In a retirement home in Bavaria, vaccinations are based on last names, reports another. With the letter M, however, there would be no more vaccine.

But the opinion in the comments is divided. In addition to a lot of criticism, also of the Vaccination strategy and above all at Health Minister Jens Spahn gives voices that call for more patience and serenity.

But the opinion in the comments is divided. In addition to a lot of criticism, also of the Vaccination strategy and above all at Health Minister Jens Spahn gives voices that call for more patience and serenity.

Another Twitter user finds particularly clear words: "I think it's shoddy to make a big story out of it. It has to be everyone have been clear from the start, that the Vaccine a limited resource is, of course it comes to the situation that some are vaccinated, the others are not. "The Corona situation in Germany is still tense. (ml)