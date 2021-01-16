MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) has ordered a further 2.1 million syringes for vaccinations against Covid-19. A message from the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Saturday shows that this also ensures the use of additional vaccination doses.

Bavaria has already bought enough syringes and needles before the latest order to vaccinate the entire Bavarian population twice, it is said. According to the ministry, the additional 2.1 million syringes, each with a capacity of one milliliter, will be used to vaccinate even more people. For another 1.5 million syringes, “an order process” is currently in progress.

The syringes previously used could therefore continue to be used. According to Holitschek, the one-milliliter syringes that have now been ordered make it easier to remove a sixth dose of vaccine from the ampoules supplied.

Some of the citizens who were vaccinated on December 27th will receive the second vaccination they need in the coming days. According to the current state of research, immunization against Covid-19 should be achieved one week later. The most recent order for syringes was based on the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the vaccine developed by Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) / Pfizer.

After reports on Friday about delivery problems with Pfizer’s corona vaccine, the planned second vaccinations for people in Bavaria are not in danger from the Ministry of Health’s perspective. On Friday, however, it was unclear how the first vaccinations would continue./fvl/DP/mis