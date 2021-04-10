ÜVaccination in general practitioners’ practices was debated for a long time during the Corona crisis. Low-threshold vaccination has been possible since this week. 600,000 people were vaccinated on Thursday – the German vaccination campaign is picking up speed. The family doctor and internist Thomas Heyer also contributes to this. He is standing in a small treatment room in his group practice in Giebel, a socially rather weak district in the north-west of Stuttgart. Here vaccination is suddenly what it should be: medical routine.

Heyer, whose practice is corona-focused practice, opens the door of an ordinary household refrigerator. There are three injection bottles with the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine on a small tray. Because the refrigerator is otherwise almost empty, the bottles look like precious pieces of jewelry in the bluish light. The 52-year-old doctor received six Biontech ampoules from the pharmacy for this week on Wednesday, that’s enough for 36 vaccinations. The practice has 1,600 patients, around 400 of whom the doctors want to vaccinate in the next few weeks. For this they needed about 135 bottles of the Biontech vaccine with two vaccinations per person.

More complicated than the flu shot

Heyer had ordered the vaccine on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical wholesaler stores the vaccine at the prescribed minus 70 degrees, it thaws in the pharmacy, it is then delivered to the practices with cooling pads and stored in normal refrigerators. 1.8 milliliters of saline are drawn up into 0.45 milliliters of vaccine per dose.

Heyer puts the tray with the ampoules on the table, draws up the vaccine and the saline solution one after the other. With the normal flu vaccination, this is easier and faster: You only have to vaccinate once, and the syringes for intramuscular injection on the upper arm are usually delivered ready-made. Normally, Heyer and his colleague in the group practice vaccinate a thousand patients a year, especially against flu.



The 77-year-old Hannelore Turkowitsch will be met on April 8 by Dr. Heyer vaccinated against Corona in Stuttgart.

Image: Patrick Junker





Heyer places the syringe on a tray and goes next door. 77-year-old Hannelore Turkowitsch is waiting there. Heyer says: “Now there is a little spade, the arm can be a bit heavy.” He advises paracetamol if you have complaints. The patient says she has been waiting for the vaccination since December 22nd – the day the vaccine was approved. “My husband is a year older and has dementia, of course we want to protect him.” Heyer had already had the informative talk with her beforehand. “The people are very well informed and disciplined.”

It is important now to vaccinate the bedridden patients quickly, because the frequently changing nursing staff often carries the viruses into private apartments. Vaccination is not lucrative for general practitioners. For a vaccination in the practice, Heyer bills twenty euros; if the vaccination is in the apartment, he can bill 35 euros. “We are now actively enrolling the patients.” If there were enough vaccine, all older or previously ill patients in the practice would be vaccinated within two weeks.

The Baden-Wuerttemberg state government expects that 400,000 doses of vaccine will be available for family doctors at the beginning of May, as many for vaccination centers and a further 200,000 doses for company doctors. A state vaccination summit is also planned, and the Ministry of Health is trying to speed up with community vaccination days. In the next week, Heyer and his colleagues want to vaccinate around fifty patients who are bedridden or demented and can no longer come to the district vaccination center or the practice.