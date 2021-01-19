When will I finally get a vaccination appointment? The Corona vaccination appointment calculator should now answer this question and after a few steps it shows when you are likely to receive an appointment.

Since the end of December, there has also been an against that in Germany * Coronavirus vaccinated. While some are by no means vaccinate want to leave, the others are already looking forward to you early vaccination appointment*. Because the hope that thereby the pandemic is slowly coming to an end* and we can finally get back to our normal everyday life is great. But in many vaccination centers they are already Vaccination appointments fully booked for months. As echo24.de * As previously reported, Federal Health Minister Spahn has assured * that this year everyone will vaccinate want to let one too vaccination can be obtained. But when exactly? The offers an initial answer Corona vaccination calculator.

How does the Corona vaccination appointment calculator work?

In itself it works Corona vaccination appointment calculator totally easy. To do this, the website must first www.omnicalculator.com/health/impfterminrechner be called. Then there are some fields that have to be filled out. The answers categorize the Corona vaccination appointment calculatorwhich priority level of the vaccination plan in Germany * a person falls into and therefore also when, according to the current availability of vaccination doses *, approximately one meeting receives. However, no personal information is required, the evaluation is anonymous.

According to the federal government, there are four groups in the current vaccination plan: “Top priority” group: All over 80-year-olds, residents and staff of nursing homes, employees of outpatient care services, staff in intensive care units, in emergency rooms and in the rescue service belong to this first group, who can receive the corona vaccination first if they want. “High priority” group: People over 70 years of age, people with trisomy 21, people with dementia, transplant patients, residents of homeless or asylum seekers accommodation and close contact persons of those in need of care and pregnant women as well as riot police. The third group includes people over the age of 60, people with certain chronic diseases, employees of the police, fire brigade, people in particularly relevant positions in government institutions as well as educators, teachers and employees in retail. To fourth group count all others who want to be vaccinated.

First thing is that Age and whether there are precarious working and / or living conditions. After that, information about the job made. Among other things, it is asked whether the job is in a medical facility whether professional contact with Risk patients or in general with many people, such as, for example, as a teacher or whether in one state institution is being worked on. Next you will be asked if you are a resident of a Care facility or a communal accommodation or works there. Further aspects are whether there is contact with risk patients and pregnant women and whether Pre-existing illness available.

Corona vaccination date calculator: Results according to the current vaccination plan of the federal government

Finally, the current Vaccination schedule* to be set according to Vaccination rate, the period in which the vaccination takes place and what percentage of the German population is at all vaccinate want to leave. According to the Developer Bogna Szyk don’t even be hired as opposed to them echo24.de says: “This default setting is the latest forecast by the federal government. The vaccination appointment calculator is loud every working day with the number of Robert Koch Institute Vaccinations performed so far updated. The vaccination readiness * and the Vaccination rate are according to the official information of Federal government updated. “

Why is the vaccination plan variably adjustable? The Graduate engineer Bogna Szyk says: “Although we built our tool on the basis of official information, we want the user to be able to run through different scenarios. What could happen if the government secures more vaccines * and doubles that rate? What if we were with the same Vaccination rate how would you continue in early January? “

The Corona vaccination date calculator: When will I be vaccinated?

If you only state a young age, you automatically slip into the last priority level. The period that comes out is very broad – the author’s personal result shows: “Based on your personal profile, there are from 19,476,125 to 38,334,545 people in front of you across Germany Queue for one COVID vaccination. At a vaccination rate of 670,000 per week and one Vaccination readiness by 54 percent you can expect your efirst vaccination dose available from 07/08/2021 to 20/02/2022. The zwide vaccination dose you should then receive from 28/08/2021 to 13/03/2022. “

“As of today, we have 840,000 people vaccinated in Germany,” said so @jensspahn. Almost 40% of the #Vaccination doses were given to nursing home residents. You can now find further figures and developments at: https://t.co/njIk3vpK0h pic.twitter.com/OVlQRtfT4w – BMG (@BMG_Bund) January 14, 2021

Why is this period so long? woman Szyk says: “Based on the from Robert Koch Institute estimated group size, we know how many people are in the Queue in front of you. Dividing this number by the Vaccination rate results in the estimated waiting time. Of course everyone is four priority groups quite big. We cannot know exactly what place you will get in this group as everyone in a group has the same priority. Hence the long period. Of course we all hope that Federal Minister of Health Spahn is right and reserves the number of available Vaccinations and thus the Vaccination rate will increase later this year. As soon as this happens, we will adjust our numbers. “

In general, the Developer of Corona vaccination computer indicate that the calculation is only an estimate. “It is impossible to be precise meeting to guarantee because the situation changes daily. But we try to make sure that the tool always current and the information is as accurate as possible. “

Who is behind the Corona vaccination date calculator?

The Corona vaccination calculator was from the Graduate engineer Bogna Szyk, A graduate of the Vienna University of Technology, and her colleague Philip Maus from the University of Pisa. The Vaccination calculator is in cooperation with the start-up Omni Calculator has been developed. Omni Calculator was founded in Berlin as part of the Axel Springer Plug and Play Accelerator Program. The start-up is supervised by 30 international scientists. The Corona vaccination appointment calculator is not an offer by the federal government. * echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

