Painkillers such as ibuprofen or paracetamol are supposed to alleviate symptoms after the corona vaccination. However, the time of ingestion is crucial for vaccination protection.

Flu-like symptoms can appear as Vaccination reaction after a Corona vaccination occur.

after a occur. As a countermeasure, many are taking action Painkillers like ibuprofen or paracetamol.

like ibuprofen or paracetamol. But if the body’s immune response is suppressed, so can the body Vaccination protection be in danger.

Fever, body aches, the so-called Covid arm – one vaccination against that Coronavirus can have unpleasant side effects, no matter which vaccine was inoculated. The grip on one Painkiller like ibuprofen or paracetamol to combat or even prevent such complaints is obvious. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) even struck in one Vaccination information sheet (11.01.2021) before taking paracetamol in case of fever and pain after the vaccination. But as now suggests, taking painkillers too early could compromise vaccination protection.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver are currently investigating whether Painkiller against a vaccine reaction to the Corona vaccination should be taken at all. Based on data on side effects and “given the availability of over-the-counter febrile drugs, it is expected that potentially millions around the world will use them to moderate acute systemic side effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination,” the researchers write in one Form, which will be published soon in the specialist magazine “Chest” should appear.

Painkillers after the corona vaccination can reduce the effect

Why could that be problematic? Some studies – not all, the researchers point out – indicate that Painkillerif taken before or immediately after a vaccination could reduce the vaccination protection. Because they can suppress the natural vaccination reaction, which can be expressed, for example, by a fever. The health portal “aponet.de” writes, “A suppressed immune reaction could theoretically reduce the formation of antibodies and thus the effect of the vaccination.” This does not only apply to Corona vaccinationsbut also for vaccinations against other diseases.

A Study from the specialist magazine “The Lancet” showed that taking paracetamol to prevent side effects when vaccinating a cohort of children decreased antibody titers. Also one Work from 2014 shows for adults that administration of paracetamol at least six hours after vaccination had no influence on the immune response, while administration immediately after vaccination weakened it. Especially for the Corona vaccines about from Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca however, it has not yet been investigated which effects were taken preventively Painkiller on immunization may have.

Astrazeneca and Co: No data on pain killers from vaccine manufacturers

A study on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has just been exposed, mentions that the prophylactic administration of Paracetamol the immunogenicity – i.e. the ability of the vaccine to trigger an immune response in the body – does not affect. However, no data has been published, the researchers in Canada note. In addition, it is not certain whether the results will also apply to vaccines of the mRNA type, for example Biontech and Moderna, have it applied. AstraZeneca is a vector vaccine. At Moderna, no data on the use of antipyretic had been published, Biontech and Pfizer merely mentioned that the use of antipyretic increases with increasing dosage and number of doses. Nothing was disclosed about immunogenicity.

Independent of Corona pandemic recommend the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Painkiller not before or shortly after one vaccination to take. They could only be taken in the days after vaccination to combat side effects. (Ines Alberti)