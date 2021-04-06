Has a mayor in Saxony-Anhalt disregarded the Corona imposition and gave himself and other people advantages? A report by the public prosecutor’s office provides new information.

Halle (Saale) – The prospects for Dr. Bernd Wiegand, Lord Mayor of the Saxon city of Halle, have noticeably deteriorated. The pressure on the non-party mayor of the East German city increases noticeably due to an interim report by the public prosecutor. As the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung in the Wednesday (April 7) issue, statements by the head of the city representatives are also contradicted in the investigation.

Halle: Mayor Wiegand under pressure due to corona affair – disregard of the vaccination sequence

What it is about: Misconduct due to irregularities in compliance with the vaccination sequence against the coronavirus. Investigators contradict the 64-year-old’s allegations that it was previously not possible to reach appropriate people in the highest vaccination category. The risk that corona vaccines * against the Sars-CoV-2 virus would expire did not exist, according to the investigators.

Halle’s Lord Mayor Bernd Wiegand has already been vaccinated against Covid-19, contrary to the vaccination ordinance. © Ronny Hartmann

The accusation against Mayor Bernd Wiegand is that in Halle an der Saale, on the instructions of the political leader, the federal vaccination ordinance was systematically violated. As a result, city councils and members of the civil protection team were vaccinated against Corona, explains the MZ. Between January 18 and February 4 of the current year, 29 people are said to have accepted the offer for an early vaccination without authorization.

Oppose federal vaccination regulation: Halle-OB threatens to lose his office

The disregard of the prioritization of corona vaccinations * is not just a phenomenon from Halle. A few weeks ago, the chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission commented that the whole of the republic would be disregarding the federal vaccination ordinance:

In Halle, Bernd Wiegand also urged employees to keep quiet about his own and other inadmissible vaccinations. On Wednesday, the mayor of the 240,000-inhabitant city could lose his office: The city council is advising whether the exercise of official business will be prohibited with immediate effect. (PF) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA